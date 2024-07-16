IMT-GT EXHIBITION: RANTAU CELEBRATING CULTURAL DIVERSITY AND REGIONAL UNITY

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Art Gallery (Balai Seni Negara) inaugurated the "Rantau: IMT-GT Exhibition", which will be exhibited from today until 1st December 2024. This exhibition is held in conjunction with the Visit Year of the Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle 2023- 2025, also known as IMT-GT 2023-2025. The inauguration was officiated by YBrs. Mr. Shaik Rizal Sulaiman, Chairman of the National Visual Arts Development Board (NVADB), at the National Art Gallery.

Curator from Thailand, Suebsang Sangwachirapiban, explaining the artwork “CAPD” by Thai artist Nordiana Beehing to the Director General of the National Art Gallery, Amerrudin Ahmad, during a visit to the IMT-GT: Rantau Exhibition.

This exhibition is an artistic expression by visual artists from three countries, portraying thoughts and feelings about nature, family relationships, life struggles, past stories, survival, daily routines, and everyday life. The collaboration of the three countries through this exhibition celebrates togetherness, regional unity and cultural diversity.

The "Rantau: IMT-GT Exhibition" involves the participation of five curators, two art collectives, four solo artists and two artist duos. Indonesia is represented by guest curator Bayu Genia Krishbie from Galeri Nasional Indonesia, together with Rumah Ada Seni, an art collective from Padang, West Sumatra with nine members led by Yusuf Fadly Aser; Sikukeluang Collective from Pekan Baru, Riau, a transdisciplinary collective with six members led by Adhari Donora; and Arifa Safura and DJ Rencong duo from Acheh.

Malaysia is represented by curators Faridah Hanim Abd Wahab and Adina Quraisa Ibrahim, along with the guest writer Liu Cheng Hua, artists Chong Yan Chuah, Khairul Izzudin and Shamin Sahrum, who have backgrounds in architecture and large-scale works. Their works are related to the theme of Rantau as well as to their own experiences in relation to 'merantau' (travelling).

Thailand is represented by Suebsang Sangwachirapiban, a curator from the Bangkok Art Biennale, along with artists Nordiana Beehing from Yala, Maneerat Thamnarak from Chumphon and Arichama Pakapet from Songkhla.

They play a role in initiating artistic dialogues and building relationships in their communities, helping to harness the benefits of the economic and sociocultural development in the region under the umbrella of the IMT-GT.

The inauguration ceremony was also attended by YBrs. Mr. Amerrudin Ahmad, Director General of the National Art Gallery; YBrs. Mr. Bukhairi Bakhtiar, Director of Centre for Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle (IMT-GT) Subregional Cooperation; representatives from the embassies of Indonesia and Thailand in Malaysia; officers from MOTAC and agencies; as well as art enthusiasts.

The "Rantau: IMT-GT Exhibition" highlights the National Art Gallery's ongoing commitment to supporting regional art development, strengthening international relations, and promoting the tourism sector's advancement.

Therefore, the public is invited to appreciate the spirit of togetherness and celebrate cultural diversity through the "Rantau: IMT-GT Exhibition" at the National Art Gallery until 1st December 2024. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.artgallery.gov.my and the National Art Gallery's official social media.

SOURCE Balai Seni Negara