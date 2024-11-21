In Collaboration With UNRAM, ITDC Develops an Integrated Farming System for Villages Around Mandalika SEZ

MATARAM, Indonesia, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After running for two years, the "Integrated Farming System" development program, based on local potential in the Mandalika Special Economic Zone (SEZ) buffer villages, is now beginning to show positive results.

The program, initiated by PT Indonesian Tourism Development or ITDC in collaboration with the Center for Tourism Research and Development (P3TA) of Mataram University (Unram), has been underway since 2022 in Sukadana Village, Pujut District, Central Lombok Regency, West Nusa Tenggara.

Sukadana Village, one of the six buffer villages surrounding the Mandalika SEZ, serves as a pilot project for an integrated, zero waste-based farming system model. The program aims to establish a farming system that minimizes waste while maximizing the local economy's potential.

In Mongge 2 Hamlet, Sukadana Village, farmers who were previously unfamiliar with integrated farming systems have now become acquainted with its practices and benefits.

ITDC President Director, Ari Respati stated, "This program is part of ITDC's Social & Environmental Responsibility (CSR) activities, aimed at enhancing agricultural knowledge among the communities in the Mandalika SEZ buffer village, and improving their welfare. Currently, the program is implemented in two villages as a pilot project, with the potential to expand to other buffer villages. We hope that this initiative can provide sustainable benefits to the community in the future."

Aluh Nikmatullah, Head of the Community Service Team for the Integrated Farming System development in Sukadana Village, Pujut District, explained, "Through this program, the community not only learn optimal land use but also receives support to enhance agricultural skills and productivity based on local potential, including education on organic fertilizer processing and animal feed production. Additionally, they are taught pest control techniques that can be applied to both fields and home gardens."

The selection of crop commodities is based on local resources that can support the tourism sector in the Mandalika SEZ buffer villages. In the future, it is expected that each village will be able to produce high-quality products needed by hotels in The Mandalika area, creating a mutually beneficial partnership that supports the program's sustainability. Through this collaboration, buffer villages can reliably supply hotels, while hotels purchasing local products will help boost the village economy, providing an alternative for improving the welfare of the community.

Aluh noted that feed availability in the area is seasonal, with supplies mainly accessible during the rainy season. During the dry season, feed becomes scarce, forcing villagers with more than two livestock to source feed from distant areas at considerable expense.

"The selected crops, such as baby corn, sweet corn, and sticky corn, not only have high economic value but also serve a dual purpose," he explained. "When harvested, the plants remain green, providing feed for cattle, while the produce itself can meet the demands of local hotels."

Currently, in Mongge 2 Hamlet, several commodities planted on residents' land—including baby corn, sweet corn, sticky corn, oyster mushrooms, and chili peppers—have started to yield harvests.

The head of the Belar Jaya 2 group, Marzuki (45), shared that various crops, including chili peppers, water spinach, long beans, oyster mushrooms, and organic fertilizer, are now being produced. "This program has been incredibly beneficial, especially the guidance on plant disease control, which has yielded great results. We hope that in the future, in addition to training, we can also receive support in marketing these products," he said.

In addition, residents are receiving training in food processing, allowing them to create marketable products from their harvests. These include items like moringa tea, moringa coffee, moringa sticks, moringa cookies, and "cengeh" sauce.

Similarly, the community has begun producing organic fertilizer, which is currently sold to Rumah Pangan Lestari (RPL), a government program that promotes the use of home yards as a source of family food.

"The partnership between the University of Mataram (Unram) and ITDC provides support to the community around the Mandalika area to utilize, and optimize agricultural land with crops that have the potential to provide higher profits compared to rice. If this progress continues, we hope that, in the future, this program will also help meet the needs of the tourism sector," Aluh concluded.

