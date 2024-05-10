In FLEI 2024, Eye Level Expands Education Business Opportunities for Only 25 Million

JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Franchise business is a rapidly growing business strategy in Indonesia. One of the most attractive aspects of franchise business is the ability to leverage established brands and proven business systems, without having to start from scratch. Franchise businesses are expanding into several fields, one of which is education, exemplified by Eye Level Indonesia. Eye Level offers opportunities for entrepreneurs to engage in the rapidly growing education sector.

Eye Level Indonesia will be present at the FLEI Expo on May 10 - 12, 2024, at Hall D2, Jiexpo Kemayoran, Jakarta. In this event, Eye Level offers franchise partnerships starting from Rp 25 million, a price that is only available during the event. Prospective Partners will receive various benefits such as free training support and marketing support. Besides that, there will be some special prizes for lucky prospective partners!

With a commitment to providing the best learning programs, Eye Level Indonesia offers comprehensive courses in English, Mathematics, and Calistung (preschool learning), with the best curriculum to train children in critical thinking and problem-solving skills for the future. Learning is aimed at children aged 3 to 15 years old.

With over 40 years of extraordinary experience as an education pioneer in South Korea, Eye Level Indonesia has built an extensive network covering more than 100+ learning centers across Indonesia. Eye Level has proven to be a trusted and dedicated partner in providing quality education.

For business people passionate about education and entrepreneurship, this opportunity should not be missed! Prospective partners can contact Eye Level Indonesia at 081211735909 or visit www.eyelevelfranchise.com. Stay connected with the latest news and offers from Eye Level by following us on Instagram @eyelevel.indonesia.

SOURCE Eye Level Indonesia