"In-Home Expo 2023 Autumn" Opens One-Stop Home Expo Targets Autumn and Winter Renovation Season

HONG KONG, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In-Home Expo 2023 Autumn" organized by Exhibition Group opened today at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, Hall 3 FG, running for three consecutive days. In alignment with the Hong Kong government's "Night Vibes Hong Kong" initiative, the expo extends its opening hours until 9 p.m. Increased footfall is expected for both locals and tourists, thus contributing to the night economy. Guests attending the opening ceremony included Dr. Chan Pak Li, Under Secy for Commerce and Economic Development Bureau, Mr. Carl Wong, Chairman of Exhibition Group, Ms. Shirley Chu, General Manager of Exhibition Group, Ms. May Leung, Chairperson of Hong Kong Furniture and Decoration Trade Association, Mr. Gary Lui, Vice Chairman of Hong Kong Furniture Council, and Mr. Alan Cheung, Chairman of Design Council of Hong Kong.

With a history of over a decade, the Hong Kong Home Expo has attracted over a million visitors, serving as a pivotal event for prospective homeowners and those moving into new residences to explore furniture, home decor products, and services. Following the annual "Hong Kong Home Expo" in June, the In-Home Expo Autumn is strategically timed to meet the demands of Hong Kong's mid to high-end consumers, targeting the peak season for home renovations and moving into new homes. The expo aims to provide a comprehensive platform for individuals involved in home decoration, offering insights into the latest products and services.

Mr. Carl Wong, Chairman of Exhibition Group, said, "The fourth quarter is expected to see the completion of at least eight new developments, involving over 3,000 units. Coupled with the natural peak of renovation and moving into new homes during autumn and winter, the In-Home Expo 2023 Autumn, introduced last year and attracting 130,000 visitors. Aligning with the government's measures to stimulate the night economy, the expo extends its opening hours until 9 p.m." He added, "In-Home Expo 2023 Autumn" aims to facilitate connections between consumers and brands, providing a one-stop solution for the latest and most unique renovation and home products and services, creating a platform for commerce within the related industry.

The "In-Home Expo 2023 Autumn" features a diverse range of furniture, home decor products, and services, offering exclusive discounts on appliances and hosting free professional seminar. Topics include "2024 Residential Feng Shui Arrangement," "Legal Perspectives on Building Maintenance Law," and "Practical Tips for Home Renovation DIY." The expo covers products and services related to warmth, humidity control, and allergy prevention, catering to the needs of the autumn and winter seasons. The event gathers major exhibitor categories such as furniture, interior design, unique building materials, home goods, and household appliances, showcasing a variety of home essentials and designs.

Customers spending $500 or more with Mastercard at designated booths within the exhibition venue are eligible for a lucky draw, with prizes including large household appliances and home gifts. Additionally, a three-day "Tolam Commerce Electrical Warehouse Clearance" will offer attendees the chance to purchase coveted home products at incredibly low prices.

Date 6 to 8 October 2023 Time 6 to 7 October 2023︰1200-2100 8 October 2023︰1200-2000 Location Hall 3 FG, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre Website https://www.exhibitiongroup.com.hk/

For more information on "In-Home Expo 2023 Autumn," please visit https://www.exhibitiongroup.com.hk/ or the Facebook and Instagram pages " In-Home Expo 香港家居博覽."

Selected Features:

Professional Seminars

Experts from various industries will share insights on home-related topics, including Feng Shui , home renovation, and tips of moving into new homes.

Mastercard® Card "Scratch Card Lucky Draw"

Customers spending $500 or more with Mastercard at designated booths have the chance to win prizes, including a 65-inch UHD 4K Smart TV, a 266L three-door variable frequency environmental protection refrigerator, and an ion air purification and dehumidification machine.

Tolam Commerce Electrical Warehouse Clearance

Limited daily offers, including a TCL 32-inch Full HD AI TV, a multifunctional bathroom treasure, and a Winot 122L frost-free dual-door refrigerator, available at discounted prices.

