In the VISIT KOREA YEAR 2023-2024, enjoy K-Tourism with Korea's No.1 LOTTE rent-a-car.

LOTTE rent-a-car, Campaign for foreign tourists visiting Korea

2 tickets to The Seoul Sky Observatory for customers who rent premium vehicle for 1 day or more and any vehicle for 3 days or more

SEOUL, South Korea, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LOTTE rent-a-car, Korea's No.1 car rental brand, participates in the K-Tourism Cooperation Committee in commemoration of the VISIT KOREA YEAR 2023-2024 and provides convenient car rental services for foreigners visiting Korea.

LOTTE rental Jeju Auto House

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) designated 2023-2024 as the VISIT KOREA YEAR and selected companies to participate in the K-Tourism Cooperation Committee and actively attract foreign tourists, LOTTE rental being the only rental car company. LOTTE rent-a-car, which occupies the top share in the rental car market in Korea, is an officially partnered company that has signed alliance agreement with Hertz, a global car rental brand, and has professional response personnel that 24-hour consultation available and rental manuals for foreign customers. In addition, with English website available, foreigners visiting Korea can conveniently make car reservations.

LOTTE rent-a-car has prepared various benefits for the VISIT KOREA YEAR. When the customer rents any vehicle for 3 days or more (72 hours or more) or a premium vehicle(Genesis GV70, G80, GV80, G90) for 1 day or more (24 hours or more) via LOTTE rent-a-car at Incheon International Airport, Gimpo Airport branch, or branch offices in Seoul, two complimentary tickets to The Seoul Sky Observatory* are provided.

*The Seoul Sky Observatory is located at the top of the Lotte World Tower, the world's fifth tallest building standing 123 stories, 555 meters high. As the tallest building in South Korea, it is the only place where you can enjoy a gorgeous 360-degree view of Seoul, the capital city of South Korea roaring with brilliant history and dynamic modern culture.

In partnership with 'HOTEL DAWSON', the brand that participates in the Korea Summer Beauty Sale promotion, HOTEL DAWSON air fresheners are installed in premium cars. Customers using the vehicle will receive two 7ml air freshener samples and a 10% discount coupon. Discount coupons can be used at the HOTEL DAWSON lounge located nearby Sinsa Station. In the future, many benefits such as eSIM discounts for foreigners and free electric vehicle charging card rental service are planned.

More information can be found on the LOTTE rental website.

Choi Jin-hwan, CEO of LOTTE rental, stated, "LOTTE rental is working hard to create an environment where foreign customers can use various services more conveniently. Celebrating the VISIT KOREA YEAR 2023-2024, as a member of the K-Tourism Cooperation Committee, we will take the lead in promoting the beauty of Korea by providing convenient rental car services to more customers."

About LOTTE rental

LOTTE rental, the only comprehensive rental company in Korea, provides better value with various business portfolios, including auto mobility services that encompass car life, business solution services that support more effi­cient businesses.

LOTTE rent-a-car is creating an innovative car life as the No.1 car rental brand. Greencar, Korea's –first car-sharing brand, is drawing a better mobility service.

LOTTE rental is moving forward as a mobility leader that connects customers' precious lives.

For more information about LOTTE rental, please visit: https://www.lotterental.com/

SOURCE LOTTE rent-a-car