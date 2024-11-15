In Turfan, Xinjiang, China's first commercially operated microgrid has generated nearly 100 million kWh of electricity

TURFAN, China, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 13, the Turfan New Energy City Microgrid Demonstration Project, China's first commercially operated microgrid demonstration project, generated nearly 100 million kWh of electricity, equivalent to saving 29,000 tons of standard coal and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 77,600 tons.

A microgrid refers to a small-scale power generation and distribution system organized by distributed power sources, power loads, distribution facilities, monitoring and protection devices, etc., which can realize flexible control and autonomous management. Since the end of 2013, the project had been the largest and most comprehensive solar energy utilization and building integration project in China up to that time, with 8.7 MW of photovoltaic power installed on the roofs of 223 residential buildings, generating an annual power capacity of about 10 million kWh.

To promote the physical operation of the project, the State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company invested more than 2 million yuan to cooperate in the construction of microgrid infrastructure, fully supporting the online operation of surplus new energy power generation, promoting the comprehensive utilization of renewable resources in urban buildings, and helping Turfan build a high-quality development demonstration area and a green and low-carbon pilot area.

