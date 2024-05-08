IN2MF in Kuala Lumpur Presented by Bank Indonesia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the national economic growth measures, Bank Indonesia, together with the Government, is consistently working hand in hand to develop Islamic economy and finance, part of which is the Modest Fashion sector. Bank Indonesia, along with the Ministry of Cooperatives and SMEs, the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Kuala Lumpur, and the Indonesia Fashion Chamber (IFC), hosted the Indonesia International Modest Fashion Festival (IN2MF) on May 4, 2024, under the theme "Cultural Harmony: Exploring Modest Fashion Across Asia."

(Kuala Lumpur, 4/5) Bank Indonesia hosted an event called IN2MF in Kuala Lumpur, which was attended by 6 Indonesian designers and 1 Malaysian designer. The event aimed to capitalize on the economic growth of the fashion industry by expanding into the international market.

The presence of IN2MF in Kuala Lumpur is part of the third edition of IN2MF, culminating in Jakarta from October 30 to November 4, 2024. IN2MF in Kuala Lumpur is also part of the series of Indonesia Festival activities in Malaysia, synergizing with the Embassy of Indonesia in Malaysia to promote Indonesian products.

On this occasion, Imam Hartono, Head of the Islamic Economics and Finance Department of Bank Indonesia, emphasized that IN2MF will showcase the excellence and diversity of Indonesian Modest Fashion, including the latest developments in the Modest Fashion industry and Halal lifestyle in Indonesia, to the global market, particularly in Southeast Asia. IN2MF in Kuala Lumpur will present the beauty of Indonesian textiles in innovative, stylish, and sustainable Modest Fashion designs. By integrating Indonesian textiles and culture into fashion, IN2MF in Kuala Lumpur is anticipated to offer a unique experience for the global fashion industry.

"I take great pride in being a part of this IN2MF Kuala Lumpur 2024 that showcases the high talents and the exquisite design aspects of the outstanding designers of IKRA. True to our nation's motto, Bhinneka Tunggal Ika, which means 'Unity in Diversity', Indonesia is a nation of one united people made up of the various vibrant colors of cultural diversity. Now in that spirit of Bhinneka Tunggal Ika, it is my pleasure and hope that this IN2MF becomes a continuous annual effort to bring Modest Fashion that reflects Unity in Diversity to Malaysia, Asia and the rest of the world. May global unity be the legacy of our generation," said Hermono, Indonesian ambassador in Malaysia.

This exclusive event serves as a platform to promote the creative excellence of outstanding works by members of the Indonesian Sharia Creative Industry (IKRA) in the fashion sector, curated by Bank Indonesia. Through a combination of traditional textiles from various regions across Indonesia, these visionary designers aim to propel Indonesian Modest Fashion onto the global stage, leveraging the allure and beauty of traditional textiles to captivate the international market. More than just an exhibition, this event also serves as a dynamic platform to showcase the creativity and innovation in Indonesian Modest Fashion, aiming to secure a strategic position in the Asian and global markets. Leading designers participating in this event include Dewi Sambi by Uthi Mintiarto using Batik Banten with weaving from Badui Tribe, Haluan Bali using Endek from Bali, Hilman Samudera using Tenun Minang from West Sumatra, Kasuari Batik using Batik from Papua, Batik Jambi Berkah x Rifda Rusli by Rifdatul Khoiro, Riki Damanik using Ulos Bintang Maratur from North Sumatra, and guest designer Kalima from Malaysia.

This particular event aims to foster strong synergy between the Modest Fashion industries of Indonesia and Malaysia, fostering a spirit of collaboration and innovation that will catalyze Indonesian exports to Southeast Asia, with a special emphasis on the Malaysian market.

