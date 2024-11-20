INAGURAL DRONTECH ASIA 2024 EVENT TO PROPEL SOUTHEAST ASIA'S UAV INDUSTRY WITH 100+ BRANDS, 15 SESSIONS, AND MULTIPLE DEMONSTRATIONS NEXT WEEK

BANGKOK, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Supported and attended by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), Thailand's Defence Technology Institute (DTI), National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA), National Innovation Agency (NIA), TCEB and several prominent groups, the inaugural DronTech Asia (DTA 2024) exhibition and conference promises to deliver exceptional understanding and solutions on the current and future applications of autonomous land (UGV), sea (USV), and air vehicles (UAV). Over 60 companies have signed-up to participate at DTA 2024 and showcase 100s of their drone related finished crafts, products, services, solutions and technologies. The three-day event is complimented with 15 free to attend international conference sessions, technical presentations, and daily drone demonstrations and simulations onsite. Professionals eager to better understand how drone technologies will propel their organizations into the future should pre-register online and attend the event taking place 25-27 November at IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Center Hall 12, Thailand.

"Advance commercial drones are one of the important technological innovations today of which most companies likely do not fully understand the implications and opportunities available," said Mr. Manu Leopairote, Chairman of DronTech Asia. "We are proud to have so many supporters from the public and private sectors join our event to bring the best understanding and solutions forward to educate the widest range of attendees interested in learning how to take advantage of drone technology."

In addition to the highly anticipated sessions regarding "Monitoring for Climate Resilience & Bio-Diversity Through Aerial Monitoring", "UAS in Smart Agriculture & Farming", and "Using the Metaverse to Promote Unmanned Aerial Systems" new exciting speakers have joined the DTA 2024 speaker lineup. Keynote session "Drone Innovation for Economic Growth" led by Dr. Nattapon Nattasomboon, Deputy Permanent Secretary of Digital Economy and Society is now complimented with Mr. Suttipong Kongpool Director General of CAAT to shed insights on how they will support future drone industries in Thailand. The session "Flight and Aviation Disruption from Drone" is presented by members from CAAT, Thai Royal Airforce, Aeronautical Radio of Thailand, and Top Engineering. The panel "UAS in First Responder Operation" includes participants from Disaster Respond Association Thailand, 13Store, and Systronics.

DronTech Asia's technical presentations cover 12 different topics which deep dive into specific drone technologies and applications available today. Newly highlighted topics include RV Connex Co., Ltd.'s "From Concept to Flight: The Journey of Thailand's First Jet-Powered Target Drone, Systronics Co., Ltd.'s "New Era Drones Innovation" which highlights AI processing data and making real-time decisions in various scenarios, and Suranaree University of Technology's sessions on "Thailand UAS One Stop Service Platform (ThaiUAS)."

Adding daily interactivity to DronTech Asia, the Drone Academy of Thailand will host the Drone Swarming Challenge 2024, Flight Simulator Championship 2024, and Drone Soccer demonstrations. Visitors may also actively participate in First Person View Drone Racing courtesy of Hisingy Thailand.

For complete information visit DronTechAsia.com.

