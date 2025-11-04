Inaugural Celebrity Charity Gala to Kick Off 9th Business & Philanthropy Forum

Themed 'Celebrities for Good', the forum opening gala will invite and tap on A-List celebrities from Asia to influence and inspire greater philanthropic action

SINGAPORE, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance for Good (AFG) is proud to present its ninth edition of the Business and Philanthropy Forum 2025, which will be hosted in Singapore from 16 to 18 November.

For the first time since its inception, AFG will be partnering with social media giant, Weibo, for an inaugural star-studded Celebrities for Good charity gala to celebrate and champion philanthropic and social impact efforts. Both business leaders and celebrity guests who have made outstanding contributions in the philanthropic landscape will be presented awards in recognition.

Alliance For Good (AFG)

One of the industry's most esteemed forums of its kind each year, it convenes the world's most influential and visionary family business leaders and philanthropists to elevate and propel philanthropic efforts in Asia and beyond. This year's edition aims to push the boundaries around impact investing through collaborations with the region's premier celebrities.

"The Forum sets the stage for us to align on how wealth and business can complement solutions to challenges of today and of the future. More importantly, we continue to stay attuned to new and innovative ways in which our luminary network can come together to drive shared responsibility in impact investing for a brighter future," said John Zheng, Founder and CEO of Alliance for Good. "The charity gala is one such avenue and we are honoured to be partnering with Weibo for the first time to forge even deeper channels to drive more tangible social impact," he continued.

The celebrity charity gala – AFG x Weibo Cultural Night and Gala Dinner – will be the opening event for the Business and Philanthropy Forum on 16 November. It will carry AFG and the forum's vision to recognise and inspire greater fusion of wealth and charitable efforts, starting from individuals who are leaders in their respective spheres from entertainment, music, business, to sports. Its distinguished guestlist will include A-list celebrities and athletes from China, Thailand, Taiwan region and Singapore, as well as the world's wealthiest and most influential families, business leaders and philanthropists.

Confirmed to walk the red carpet are A-List stars including Ren Jialun, Zhang Tian'ai, Zhou Yiran, Liu Yuxin, Zheng Kai, and Christine Fan, joined by Singapore's very own superstars Fann Wong, Christopher Lee, Desmond Tan, and Zoe Tay for a stunning appearance.

The night will also feature dynamic performances by SDanny Lee, Xudan Zhu, and Ihoki Hiroto, promising an unforgettable evening of art, culture, and generosity.

The celebrity charity gala will include an auction where proceeds will be donated to various organisations to support their ongoing community programmes and social impact initiatives.

Guests may look forward to a glittering red-carpet reception followed by an elegant evening of dazzling artiste performances and an exceptional dinner and auction experience where meaningful conversations and cross-cultural exchanges among like-minded peers abound.

Premium Tickets for the AFG x Weibo Cultural Nightand Celebrity Gala Dinner include full table bookings for corporate sponsorships and preferred individual seats near the stage. For enquiries, please email [email protected].

Standard Tickets starting from S$288 are available directly from SISTIC for fans seeking to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars. 20% of the ticket proceeds in this category will be donated to charitable causes supporting children with autism in Singapore. Available now at: https://www.sistic.com.sg/events/weibo1125

Alliance For Good is grateful to its sponsors, Ting Hua Liquor (Ultra-Premium Chinese Business Baijiu), Tiger Brokers, Cassa, Quantum Global and Q-Coach, for their support.

Stay engaged with AFG's upcoming Business and Philanthropy Forum 2025 at https://bpforum.org/.

About Alliance For Good

Alliance For Good (AFG) is a Singapore-based global advisory and media firm with a deep commitment to impact and sustainability. We partner with corporations, family offices, foundations, ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) investors, and nonprofit organizations across Asia, offering expert guidance on ESG initiatives, impact investments, and philanthropic strategies. As a holistic impact advisory boutique, we empower clients to shape and realize their philanthropic visions, embed sustainability into their efforts, and create transformative impact on a global scale.

SOURCE Alliance For Good (AFG)