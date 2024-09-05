INAUGURAL MALAYSIA FURNITURE FURNISHINGS MARKET (MFFM) ESTABLISHES VIBRANT WHOLESALE B2B FURNITURE PLATFORM

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Malaysia Furniture Furnishings Market (MFFM) 2024 officially opened today at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL), with the honourable YB Datuk Larry Sng Wei Shien, Chairman of Malaysian Timber Industry Board (MTIB), presiding over the ceremony.

MFFM 2024 officiated by Datuk Larry Sng Wei Shien, Chairman, Malaysian Timber Industry Board, accompanied by Karen Goi, Project Director of MFFM, and other VIPs.

The inaugural edition of MFFM hosts 50 exhibitors across 8,000 square meters of exhibition space at WTCKL. Alongside prominent Malaysian companies, the event has attracted exhibitors from China, Indonesia, and Japan. Pre-registration data indicates that over 5,000 trade buyers, including 500 overseas buyers from more than 40 countries and regions are expected to participate, sourcing a diverse range of furniture products.

As a pivotal industry for Malaysia's economy, the furniture sector is globally recognised for its expansive reach, contributing significantly to both domestic and international markets. With rapid urbanization, increasing disposable incomes, and growing demand for modern furniture designs, the industry is poised for unprecedented growth. MFFM 2024 is designed to further this momentum by establishing a vibrant wholesale market platform that encourages closer collaboration between sellers and buyers, thereby enhancing business opportunities across the industry.

Strategically aligned with Asia's prime furniture trading season in September, MFFM 2024 is set to enhance trading efficiency and dynamism within Malaysia's thriving furniture industry.

"Malaysia has long been recognised as a reputable supplier of high-quality furniture to the global market. However, our exceptional products have yet to receive the same level of appreciation domestically. It's time to change that narrative. There is immense potential within our local market, and manufacturers should seize the opportunity to expand their footprint here while continuing to strengthen their global presence," said Karen Goi, Project Director of MFFM.

MFFM 2024 features a diverse array of products, including furniture, home décor, lifestyle products, and furniture fittings and materials. The event welcomes a broad spectrum of attendees, from importers and exporters to manufacturers, suppliers, e-commerce sellers, purchasing managers, and project owners. Notably, a special delegation from the Philippines, comprising hotel and restaurant owners, is among the overseas buyers visiting the show for product sourcing.

In conjunction with the exhibition, a factory visit tour has been organized for overseas buyers on 7 September, providing an opportunity to explore the production facilities of two exhibitors in Muar, offering a closer look at the capabilities of Malaysian manufacturers.

MFFM 2024 has garnered endorsement from the Ministry of Plantation and Commodities (MPC), with support from the Malaysian Timber Industry Board (MTIB), Malaysian Timber Council (MTC), and CTCS Worldwide Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of MTIB.

Organised by Derrisen Sdn Bhd, MFFM 2024 will run for three days until 9 September. The event is free to attend, with on-site registration available. For more information, please visit www.mffmfurniture.com.

About Malaysia Furniture Furnishings Market (MFFM) (www.mffmfurniture.com):

The Malaysia Furniture Furnishings Market (MFFM) is the latest trading platform designed to offer a dynamic, efficient, and convenient experience for both exhibitors and buyers in the furniture and furnishings industry. As a premier B2B event, MFFM aims to establish a robust wholesale market within the region, fostering closer collaboration and partnerships between sellers and buyers. By providing a comprehensive showcase of furniture and furnishings products, MFFM aspires to enhance business opportunities and drive growth within the industry.

About Derrisen Sdn Bhd (www.derrisen.com):

Derrisen is a specialist in delivering impactful trade events and conferences for businesses and industries to create sustainable high performance and growth. With more than 25 years of experience in organising mega furniture trade show in Malaysia, we bring you a deeply passionate and experienced team of organisers to deliver leading industry and lifestyle portfolios in Southeast Asia to help our clients achieve their business goals and shared purpose of building positive relationships for long-term success.

