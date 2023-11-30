Inaugural Mission Net Zero India Summit 2023 to convene key stakeholders in clean energy and build a roadmap to achieve Net Zero

The event will feature impact-focused discussions on e-mobility, renewables, and hydrocarbons.

NEW DELHI, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The first Mission Net Zero India Summit, a national conference supported by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Ministry of Heavy Industries and Department of Transport and Government of NCT of Delhi, Niti Ayog and Government of Kerala is set to take place on 7th and 8th December at Yashobhoomi, IICC, Dwarka, New Delhi. The two-day event will focus on achieving India's energy transition and decarbonisation goals with affordability, sustainability, and energy independence.

Jointly organised by Constellar and Messe Frankfurt India, the summit will comprise three key conference tracks: Empowering India's Energy Sector to Achieve Net Zero, AtoZero: Accelerating India's Leadership in Renewables and Next Mobility: Pathway to Decarbonising the Transport Sector.

Through dialogues led by Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), ministries and key private sector players, the three conference tracks will catalyse a comprehensive discussion on building India's overarching strategy for long-term low-carbon growth. This includes accelerating the adoption of renewables, electrification in manufacturing, cleaner mobility solutions, energy efficiency, fast-tracking green hydrogen technology and infrastructure. Discussions will also centre on incentivising clean carbon technologies for sectors like power, oil and gas and transportation to drive viable decarbonisation options through critical opportunities across policy, technology, financing and operations.

As the world grapples with pressing environmental challenges, India stands at a pivotal crossroads, seeking affordability, sustainability, and energy independence. While India reached a commendable 40% share of non-fossil energy capacity in 2021, the road ahead is ambitious with a strong commitment towards a 33-35% reduction in GDP emission intensity over 2005 levels by 2026, with just four years to achieve an additional 10% reduction to meet the ratcheted NDC. With India having successfully led the G20 Summit 2023, the Mission Net Zero India Summit promises to further the international conversation on building a strong and sustainable pathway to achieve our net-zero goals.

The summit draws its strength from 6 established events – AtoZero India, India Refining Summit, E-Mobility India Forum, LNG India Summit, NGV India Summit and Next Mobility India. The event's stellar line-up of speakers will include distinguished representatives from the Government of India, such as Dr Hanif Qureshi, IPS, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Heavy Industries, Government of India; Sanjay Dubey, IAS, Principal Secretary, Energy Department, Government of Madhya Pradesh and Ashish Kundra, IAS, Pr. Secretary & Commissioner (Transport), Govt. of NCT of Delhi.

Other prominent industry leaders and experts speaking at the event include:

Sudhendu J Sinha, Advisor, NITI Aayog

S A Sundaresan, Head – New Technologies, Ashok Leyland Limited

Ravi Nandan Sinha , Director of Development, MSME Business Forum India

Sourabh Mukherjee , Executive Vice President, Clean Energy and Sustainability, Tata Projects

Chintan Shah , Principal Advisor, National Solar Energy Federation of India (NSEFI)

Kapil Bansal , Partner - Energy Transition & Decarbonisation, EY India

Dr SC Sharma, Formerly Officer on Special Duty (Energy and Climate Change), Government of India.

The Summit will also convene various leading organisations and associations in the sector, such as Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), NITI Aayog, Carbon Markets Association of India, National Solar Energy Federation of India, The Energy and Resources Institute, Green Hydrogen Organisation, Indian Biogas Association, International Council on Clean Transportation, International Finance Corporation, Integrated Research and Action for Development (IRADe), Australian High Commission. It will also have representatives from leading corporate players in attendance, such as Honda, GAIL India, Tata Projects, Mahindra Susten, Enel Green Power India, Tata Power, Omega Seiki, O2 Power Maruti Suzuki, Reliance Industries Limited, Equinor and Emerson.

"The Mission Net Zero India Summit 2023 is a significant step in India's journey towards achieving energy transition and decarbonisation objectives. As we navigate through global challenges affecting environmental sustainability, the Summit unites industry leaders, government officials, and policy makers. Recognising that major nations play a pivotal role in moving the dial towards sustainability, the Summit becomes a powerful platform to leverage their influence, collective expertise, cutting-edge technology, and innovative solutions. Together, these global leaders will forge sustainable roadmaps for a clean energy future, catalysing action and shaping a more sustainable and resilient tomorrow," said Paul Lee, Chief Executive (Markets), Constellar.

"Backed by key ministries, the Mission Net Zero India Summit 2023 is a testament to India's commitment to reducing dependence on non-renewables like coal and petroleum across sectors. The synergy between private sector innovation and public sector governance is imperative to ensuring on-ground impact. The summit provides a forum for engaging dialogues on improving renewables adoption in power sectors, creating a sustainable transition plan for hydrocarbons, and championing cleaner mobility solutions. I am confident that these discussions will play a crucial role in crafting the net-zero path for India and the world," said Mr Raj Manek, Executive Director & Board Member, Messe Frankfurt Asia Holdings Ltd.

About Mission Net Zero 2023

The Mission Net Zero India Summit is the only event that brings together the most important stakeholders of Net Zero transition across energy and mobility sectors for holistic, impactful discussions.

India, unwavering in its commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070 as per COP26, integrates global discussions into national strategies, evident in the 'Green Growth' measures announced in the union budget 2023. As the third-largest global emitter, India shoulders responsibility for a net-zero future. The core energy sector, centered on hydrocarbons, requires a clean-technology-enabled transformation for this goal. Decarbonising the mobility sector, responsible for 25% of total greenhouse gas emissions, is paramount. The shift to a "clean fuels" mix, including LNG, Ethanol, Bio CNG, and Hydrogen-ICE/Fuel cell, is the practical key for a phased transition. India envisions over 50 million jobs by 2070 through its net-zero ambition, while Corporate India aligns priorities with climate change, contributing to a strategic shift toward a decarbonized, zero-emission future.

As the country realises that this is a once-in-a-generation chance to emerge as a global green innovation hub, the Mission Net Zero India Summit 2023 presents a vibrant, inclusive, and high-impact platform to spark meaningful policy dialogues, share industry insights, showcase innovations and accelerate partnerships.

