Inaugural Rabies in Asia Conference to Be Held in Kuching

KUCHING, Malaysia, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Place Borneo Sdn Bhd, in collaboration with the Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak (DVSS), will host the 1st Rabies in Asia (RIA) 2026 in conjunction with the 5th Rabies in Borneo (RIB) 2026, taking place 29 September to 1 October 2026 at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK), Sarawak. The event is proudly supported by Business Events Sarawak.

Anchored by the theme "One Health for Rabies Elimination across the Asian Region: Collaboration Across Borders", the conference aims to unite international experts, veterinarians, researchers, and policymakers to strengthen partnerships and accelerate coordinated efforts to eliminate rabies across Asia. Since the outbreak was declared in Sarawak in July 2017, 93 human rabies cases have been reported to date. The disease remains highly fatal, with a significant proportion of cases resulting in death.

Recent developments include the death of a 10-year-old boy from Kuching due to rabies, following a bite from a stray dog and a delay in seeking post-exposure medical care. This marks the third human rabies case in Sarawak so far in 2026, a concerning trend that highlights ongoing public health risks and underscores the need for sustained vigilance and community engagement in prevention efforts.

Health authorities attribute part of the recent surge in cases to delayed treatment after animal bites and a potential reduction in community awareness, monitoring, and rabies control activities—factors that can undermine progress toward elimination and increase the risk of resurgence. Rapid and appropriate response following animal exposures remains critical to preventing infection and fatalities.

RIA and RIB 2026 will feature scientific presentations, expert panel discussions, training workshops, and multi-agency dialogues. All sessions will emphasise the One Health approach, integrating human, animal, and environmental health disciplines to enhance rabies surveillance, strengthen public awareness, and improve prevention and control strategies across sectors.

YBhg. Datu Dr Adrian Susin Ambud, Director of the Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak, said:

"Hosting Rabies in Asia 2026 provides an important opportunity to learn from global expertise while showcasing the progress and commitment of our teams on the ground. Together, we can accelerate efforts towards a rabies-free Sarawak and contribute meaningfully to the regional goal of ending human deaths from dog-mediated rabies."

The Call for Abstracts is now open, with delegate registration launching soon. For registration, exhibition bookings, or sponsorship enquiries, please visit www.rabiesinborneo.com, email [email protected], or contact 082-555 189.

SOURCE Place Borneo Sdn Bhd