Inauguration of MRI Facility and Health Service Initiative at Bhayangkara Kediri Hospital, Featuring DNA Testing Services in Collaboration with Regene Genomics

JAKARTA and KEDIRI, Indonesia, Dec. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bhayangkara Kediri Hospital inaugurated its new MRI service building and laid the cornerstone for a new service facility, marking a significant step forward in enhancing healthcare services in Kediri and surrounding areas.

The festive inauguration ceremony was led by Head of the Central Police Hospital, Police Brigadier General dr. Prima Heru Y, M.Kes., M.H., accompanied by the East Java Regional Police Medical and Health Central Team. The event, held at Bhayangkara Kediri Hospital, Jl. Kombes Duryat No. 17, Kediri City, was attended by several prominent figures, including Deputy Chief of the Kediri Resort Police Police Commissioner Dodik Tri Hendro S, S.H., S.I.K., M.I.K., Acting Mayor of Kediri represented by City Secretary Bagus Alit, and Chairman of PCNU Kediri City KH Abubakar Abdul Djalil (Gus AB).

In his speech, dr. Prima Heru stated that Bhayangkara Kediri Hospital is progressing rapidly with the addition of services such as the 3 Tesla MRI, DNA testing, executive polyclinic, aesthetic polyclinic, cardiac catheterisation, and more. The hospital aims to become a one-stop service facility so police personnel and the general public no longer need referrals to other hospitals. He expressed his hope that Bhayangkara Kediri Hospital will continue to grow and succeed.

One of the key moments of the inauguration was the announcement of a strategic collaboration between Bhayangkara Kediri Hospital and Regene Genomics, the most comprehensive DNA testing service provider in Indonesia, developed by local talent.

This collaboration aims to provide DNA and genomic testing services that can enhance lifestyles, improve diagnostic accuracy, support health planning, and aid in disease prevention for individuals, aligned with precision medicine. During the event, several attending officials personally tried Regene Genomics' DNA testing services as a symbolic gesture to mark the start of this collaboration.

The Head of Bhayangkara Kediri Hospital, Police Commissioner drg. Agung Hadi Wijanarko, Sp.BM, stated, "This collaboration is a significant step forward in delivering advanced, technology-based healthcare services to the community. With the new building facility and support from Regene Genomics, we are optimistic about providing more personalized and targeted healthcare solutions."

Regene Genomics is a DNA and genomic testing service provider developed by Indonesian talent, and recognized as the most comprehensive in Indonesia. Leveraging the latest Microarray Illumina technology, Regene offers a variety of benefits, including:

Nutrition and Diet : Customizing diets and nutritional plans based on genetic profiles.

: Customizing diets and nutritional plans based on genetic profiles. Cancer and Infections : Identifying future risks of cancer and infections.

: Identifying future risks of cancer and infections. Dermatology : Enhancing beauty clinic capabilities with DNA-based precision skin health solutions.

: Enhancing beauty clinic capabilities with DNA-based precision skin health solutions. General Diseases : Detecting risks of critical diseases early, such as diabetes and heart disease.

: Detecting risks of critical diseases early, such as diabetes and heart disease. Mental Health : Analyzing genetic factors influencing stress, fitness, and lifestyle.

: Analyzing genetic factors influencing stress, fitness, and lifestyle. Talents and Abilities: Helping parents understand their children's potential to support optimal talent development.

"Regene Genomics is proud to be part of the healthcare transformation at Bhayangkara Kediri Hospital. We believe DNA testing will become a vital solution in providing more personalized healthcare services," said the Chief Scientific Officer of Regene Genomics, Police Commissioner (Ret.) Drs. Putut Tjahjo Widodo, DFM, M.Si.

The inauguration of this new building and the collaboration with Regene Genomics demonstrate Bhayangkara Kediri Hospital's commitment to continuous innovation in delivering top-quality healthcare services to the general public. This step is expected to inspire other healthcare institutions to adopt genomic services to improve the health and quality of life of the Indonesian population.

