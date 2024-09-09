Incase® Offers Timeless Style and Modern Protection in New iPhone 16 Case Collection

"Incase has been empowering iPhone users by delivering protection solutions since day one, pushing the boundaries in terms of material innovation, protection proficiency, and above all, our signature style," said Howie Davis, EVP of Merchandising at Incase. "Our iPhone 16 case collection continues this legacy, offering a variety of all-new solutions centred on protection and mobility."

All Incase protective cases for the iPhone 16 series are made with sustainable materials, specifically relating to sourcing from low environmental impact or renewable resources, have a smaller manufacturing footprint or are made of materials that have been or can be recycled, optimal durability, and offer a Limited Lifetime warranty.

ICON Case - Heritage performance, modern protection (MSRP: $59.99)

Designed to elevate with understated, timeless protection, ICON case features a premium full-wrap protective bumper with a high-quality, textured co-mold inlay. It protects against drops up to 12-feet, features raised edge screen protection, ultra-responsive press-fit buttons, and is designed for use with Apple's MagSafe Accessories with built-in magnets. ICON case is available in two innovative materials - a new, plant-based corn leather (in Pebbled Obsidian and Pebbled Cocoa colourways) and Incase's unique Woolenex woven blend (in Graphite, Navy, Blush Pink, Cosmic Red, and Asphalt colourways.)

City Case - The intersection of protection & performance (MSRP: $49.99)

Made with performance at the forefront, City case exudes subtle, elevated, premium style that speaks for itself. Perforated vegan leather offers a textural solution while Impact Struts technology delivers up to 10-foot drop protection. Designed for use with Apple's MagSafe Accessories, City case features raise edge screen protection and press-fit buttons for an everyday carry that never settles. Available in Slate Grey and Blush Pink colourways.

Level Case & Halo Case - The liminal series (MSRPs: $49.99)

Inspired by the atmospheric and amorphic, and exploring the space between, Level and Halo cases let you personalise your phone with unique, eye-catching designs made using evolved printing techniques. Offering up to 10-foot drop protection, antimicrobial protection, and lanyard access, Level and Halo cases deliver complete protection without sacrificing access to ports, lights and buttons. Halo is created with an advanced wraparound hydro-dip submersion technique and features a soft-touch coating, resulting in a unique look and feel. Level is available in Lines cascade, Lines vertical, and Lines loop with pop colour colourways. Halo is available in Tidal Ocean, Oil Slick Ocean, Oil Slick Smoke, and Oil Slick Lilac colourways.

Facet Case - Refined, intelligent, organised (MSRP: $39.99)

Design is in the details with the slim, sleek and ultra-protective Facet case. Highlighting the beauty of contrast, Facet case features a minimalistic ethos elevated by premium textures and innovative design considerations like Impact Structs technology. Facet case features a textured nylon and canvas inlay, built-in magnets for use with Apple's MagSafe, raised edge screen protection, and up to 10-foot drop protection. It is available in Slate Blue Nylon colourway.

Slim Case - Maximum aesthetic, minimal carry (MSRP: $39.99)

Incase's thinnest mobile solution to date, Slim case is designed to accentuate and complement your device's refined silhouette and considered construction. Applying Incase's design ethos for the original MacBook hardshell, the Slim case offers barely-there protection that accentuates your device's design-driven form. Slim features up to 8-foot drop protection, tactile press-fit buttons, antimicrobial protection, lanyard access, and a frosted texture on its sides and buttons for enhanced grip. Available in Deep Space Blue, Black, Clear, Highland Green, and Blush Pink.

Availability

The new Incase collection for the iPhone 16 series is available now at JB Hi-Fi and other leading retailers worldwide.

The new Incase collection for the iPhone 16 series is available now at JB Hi-Fi and other leading retailers worldwide.

Incase is an Onward brand.

About Incase

Incase designs solutions to protect the ideas of today's creatives. Since 1997, our heritage has been deeply rooted in the lifestyles of those who create on the Apple platform. Through this dedication, we are able to focus on our consumers' evolving needs and continually expand our product offering while promoting creativity and the entrepreneurial spirit.

Informed by the principles of intentional, aspirational and functional design, the ecosystem of bags and accessories we introduce transcend both age and demographics to provide creatives with the best possible experiences while in pursuit of their passions. Our team employs exacting design protocols to ensure each Incase product meets the needs of our consumers, emerging markets, and an ever-expanding world of product experiences. Our brand, team, and products leverage technology and lifestyle to inspire global creativity.

About Onward Brands

Onward Brands is a global leader in consumer tech solutions, operating an innovative and diverse portfolio of brands at the intersection of design, functionality, sustainability, and lifestyle. The company's award-winning product portfolio includes consumer and enterprise protection, carry and power solutions sold under the Incipio, Incase, Survivor, and Griffin brands.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2u24dbDvNsA

