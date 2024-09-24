InCorp Global and ACE Forge Partnership to Promote Singapore as the Leading Regional Hub for Startups

SINGAPORE, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InCorp Global, a leading provider of corporate services in the Asia-Pacific region, and Action Community for Entrepreneurship (ACE), Singapore's national advocate for startups, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 23 September 2024 to enhance the startup ecosystem in Singapore. This marks a significant milestone in efforts to promote synergy between the two parties, aimed at supporting local and foreign startups navigating incorporation and expansion in Southeast Asia (SEA).

Singapore has consistently ranked as one of the top choices for entrepreneurs and startups due to its business-friendly environment, robust legal framework, and strategic location in the heart of Southeast Asia. As one of the world's easiest places to do business, Singapore offers streamlined incorporation processes, a competitive tax regime, and access to global markets.

This partnership between InCorp Global and ACE will further enhance Singapore's appeal. Both parties will jointly organise various initiatives to guide startups through the incorporation process in Singapore. These efforts include raising awareness of critical considerations for company incorporation and providing expert business advisory services.

This partnership will also focus on helping Singapore-based startups explore and expand into Southeast Asian markets by offering guidance on regional opportunities, assisting with market selection, and providing incorporation services for smooth market entry. Through this comprehensive approach, InCorp and ACE aim to enhance the internationalisation efforts of local startups, empowering them to scale and succeed across the region.

"We are excited to collaborate with ACE in this important initiative, which reflects our shared commitment to empowering startups with the right resources and guidance. This partnership supports the growth of innovative businesses in Singapore and strengthens the country's position as the go-to hub for startups across Southeast Asia." – KG Tan, CEO of InCorp Singapore.

"Synergising efforts with InCorp is part of our wider mandate to serve, support, and enable entrepreneurs in Singapore. We see this partnership as a critical component to strengthen the work we do, from raising awareness on going global to delivering actionable insights, tips to smoothen entrepreneurs' go-global strategy from our city-state," Patrick Lim, CEO of ACE.SG, "This is an important step forward to growing Singapore's profile as the leading regional hub for startups in the region."

About InCorp Global

InCorp Global is a leading provider of comprehensive corporate solutions and professional services in the Asia Pacific region. Headquartered in Singapore, our strong regional presence spans 9 markets, including Singapore, Australia, Hong Kong SAR, India, Indonesia, mainland China, Malaysia, Philippines, and Vietnam. With over 1,500 dedicated professionals, InCorp Global specialises in delivering a wide range of services, including corporate secretarial, accounting and tax, payroll and HR, and compliance solutions.

Our client base spans diverse industries and global origins, ranging from startups and SMEs to large multinational corporations. Currently serving over 15,000 companies, we are committed to turning their Vision into Reality through our unwavering dedication to excellence and client success.

About ACE

Action Community for Entrepreneurship (ACE) is the national voice for the Singapore startup ecosystem, and a key trade association representing the interests of startups in Singapore. Working closely with the government and ecosystem partners, ACE constantly seeks to build a vibrant and sustainable startup ecosystem in Singapore, and to catalyse opportunities that support startup growth.

ACE was established in 2003 by the Singapore Ministry of Trade and Industry, and re-launched as a private sector-led, non-profit organisation in 2014. ACE's Patron is Dr. Tan See Leng, Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry.

SOURCE InCorp Global