InCorp Global Expands Footprint to 10 Cities in China with the Launch of "InCorp International"

Shisong Mai Appointed as Chairman of InCorp International to Spearhead Chinese Business Globalisation Initiatives

SINGAPORE, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InCorp Global ("InCorp"), a major Asia Pacific provider of corporate services, announced today the launch of InCorp International, its specialist business focused on enabling mainland Chinese companies with their global expansion needs. This strategic move solidifies InCorp's position as the premier partner for Chinese enterprises venturing overseas from 10 cities in China.

InCorp International's extensive network of relationship managers across key Chinese economic hubs significantly enhances InCorp's presence in China. This new platform offers a comprehensive suite of services tailored to meet the growing needs of Chinese companies expanding globally for commercial enterprise and trade, and for near-shoring especially in the ASEAN region.

Shisong Mai has been appointed Chairman of InCorp International. Mr. Mai brings valuable expertise in facilitating international expansion for Chinese firms to this role.

Lennard Yong, Chairman of InCorp Global, said: "Mr. Mai's appointment strengthens our capability in globalising Chinese companies. Today, InCorp has expanded again, now covering 10 offices in China, in addition to our existing 20 offices across 8 markets worldwide. Mr. Mai will be a senior management team leader for InCorp Global reporting to the Group CEO, Wendy Wang."

Shisong Mai, Chairman of InCorp International, stated: "It's my pleasure to join forces with the best in the corporate service sector. This partnership provides us with an enhanced global network and capabilities to support the internationalisation of both Chinese and international companies."

InCorp International strengthens InCorp's role as a vital bridge between Chinese enterprises and global markets. Leveraging its extensive network across Asia-Pacific, including Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, Australia, Indonesia, India, Philippines, and Vietnam, InCorp is now better positioned to guide Chinese clients through seamless international expansions, solidifying its status as the preferred partner for outbound ventures.

About InCorp Global:

InCorp Global (InCorp) is a leading provider of comprehensive corporate solutions and professional services in the Asia Pacific region. Headquartered in Singapore, our strong regional presence spans 8 countries, including Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Philippines, Australia, India, and Hong Kong SAR. With over 1,300 dedicated professionals, InCorp specialises in delivering a wide range of services, including corporate secretarial, accounting and tax, payroll and HR, and compliance solutions. Our client base spans diverse industries and global origins, ranging from startups and SMEs to large multinational corporations. Currently serving over 15,000 companies, we are committed to turning their Vision into Reality through our unwavering dedication to excellence and client success.

