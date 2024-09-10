InCorp Global Wins "Sustainability Champion" Award at PrimeGlobal's Golden Globes

The award recognises the innovative initiatives undertaken by InCorp Global to integrate ESG practices into its business operations, contributing to positive social impact and a more environmentally conscious future.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InCorp Global, Asia Pacific's leading provider of corporate solutions, proudly announces its recognition as the Winner of 'Sustainability Champion for Asia Pacific' at the prestigious PrimeGlobal Golden Globes Awards held in Hong Kong on 9th September 2024. PrimeGlobal's Golden Globes Awards celebrate excellence in the professional services industry, recognising companies that lead by example in fostering sustainable growth and responsible business practices. InCorp Global emerged as a winner after thorough evaluation of various ESG practice parameters.

This accolade is a result of InCorp Global 's commitment to sustainable business practices and its approach to integrating Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles across client engagements and business operations. InCorp Global stood out for its comprehensive sustainability initiatives and the tangible impact they have had across the Asia Pacific region.

Wendy Wang, Group CEO of InCorp Global, upon receiving the award, stated, "This award highlights InCorp's leadership as a premier provider of corporate solutions and reinforces our commitment to continuously enhancing our services. We are proud to support more businesses across the region and are excited to lead the way in this transformative journey."

Prakhar Gupta, ESG & Sustainability Practice Leader for InCorp, expressed his gratitude for the award, stating, "This recognition reflects our dedication to embedding sustainability into the core of our business strategy. We believe that the future of business lies in sustainable growth, and this award motivates us to continue driving impactful change within our organisation, for our clients and the wider communities we serve."

In tandem with this award, InCorp Global's ESG services are designed to assist businesses in navigating the complex landscape of sustainability and achieving their ESG goals. Available across nine markets—Singapore, Australia, Hong Kong SAR, India, Indonesia, mainland China, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam—these services encompass ESG strategy development, reporting, compliance, sustainable finance, product lifecycle assessment, and more.

"InCorp Global is committed to being a trusted partner for businesses striving to create a sustainable future. Our ESG services provide the necessary tools and expertise for companies across the Asia Pacific region to align their operations with global sustainability standards," added Prakhar.

Steve Heathcote, CEO, PrimeGlobal commented, "InCorp Global truly showcased the full breadth of ESG, not only by supporting clients in embedding sustainability into their business models, but also by highlighting the powerful role accountants can play as a force for public good. Judges were particularly impressed with how ESG principles are being advanced, both through InCorp's comprehensive consulting services and strong internal practices – congratulations InCorp, on achieving this prestigious recognition."

This achievement and the launch of the ESG services underscore InCorp Global's position as a leader in corporate sustainability, furthering its mission to support businesses in building a more sustainable and resilient future.

InCorp is trusted by 150+ corporations across 10+ countries for their Sustainability and ESG Reporting . Its ESG practice covers diverse reporting and rating frameworks such as GRI, TCFD, IFRS, EcoVadis, MSCI, S&P, EU CSRD, and GRESB, among others. From a pre-IPO company to a public listed company, InCorp customises the sustainability report for varying entities, ensuring alignment with global and local reporting and rating standards.

About InCorp Global

InCorp Global is a leading provider of comprehensive corporate solutions and professional services in the Asia Pacific region. Headquartered in Singapore, our strong regional presence spans 9 markets, including Singapore, Australia, Hong Kong SAR, India, Indonesia, mainland China, Malaysia, Philippines, and Vietnam. With over 1,500 dedicated professionals, InCorp Global specialises in delivering a wide range of services, including corporate secretarial, accounting and tax, payroll and HR, and compliance solutions. Our client base spans diverse industries and global origins, ranging from startups and SMEs to large multinational corporations. Currently serving over 15,000 companies, we are committed to turning their Vision into Reality through our unwavering dedication to excellence and client success.

About PrimeGlobal

PrimeGlobal is an award-winning association of independent accounting and business advisory firms comprising over 300 highly successful independent member firms with a combined annual revenue of USD 5.4B.

PrimeGlobal's independent member firms house a combined total of more than 3,800 partners and 45,000 employees. With over 1,200 locations in 113 countries, PrimeGlobal is firmly established as the top association worldwide in terms of diverse reach and geographically widespread coverage.

