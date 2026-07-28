InCorp Philippines Rebrands to Ascentium Philippines, Reinforcing Commitment to a Growing Market

MANILA, Philippines, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InCorp Philippines, An Ascentium Company, today announced that it has officially rebranded to Ascentium Philippines, completing its transition to the Ascentium global business services platform. The new name reflects closer integration with the wider Ascentium Group while maintaining the same trusted team, services, and regulatory standing that clients rely on.

The change comes as the Philippines continues to attract foreign direct investment and sustained levels of new business registration. As more international companies choose the Philippines as a base for regional expansion, demand for reliable corporate services, tax advisory, and compliance support continues to grow. The rebrand strengthens how we meet that demand, with greater scale and broader access to expertise.

"More than a name change, rebranding to Ascentium reflects how our business has evolved and how we support our clients today," said Amanda Carpo, CEO of Ascentium Philippines. "We have grown across our team, capabilities and markets, and now span 58 cities across 27 markets with more than 3,000+ professionals. This enables us to support clients operating across jurisdictions in a more consistent and connected way. In the Philippines, we work with businesses building and expanding their operations and contributing to the wider economy. Our role is to support them in managing regulatory and operational requirements clearly and reliably, so they can focus on growth."

Ascentium Philippines is designed to support organisations as they expand across borders, navigate regulatory complexity and manage operations across multiple jurisdictions. As part of Ascentium, clients benefit from a more consistent approach to service delivery and access to broader expertise across corporate, bookkeeping and tax, payroll, immigration and compliance, making it easier to manage their business lifecycle through a single, coordinated partner.

"Bringing the Philippines into Ascentium strengthens how we support clients across Asia and beyond," added Alberto Vettoretti, CEO of Ascentium ASEAN (Special Markets). "Our structure has grown, but our core commitment and on-the-ground teams remain unchanged. This strengthens our ability to attract, develop and retain talent, and to support our clients' ambitions both locally and across markets. With the scale and breadth of our platform, we are now one of the largest integrated and tech-enabled professional services providers in the Philippines, supporting clients from market entry through to ongoing corporate, tax and compliance requirements across jurisdictions."

Importantly, there are no changes to existing client relationships, contracts or points of contact. The Philippines leadership and delivery teams remain in place, with continuity at the core of the transition.

The rebrand to Ascentium Philippines is now in effect. Clients and partners will see the new brand reflected across the company's communications and digital channels, with updates to documentation and marketing materials continuing as part of the ongoing brand transition.

About Ascentium Philippines

Ascentium Philippines, formerly InCorp Philippines, provides comprehensive corporate services to businesses operating in and expanding into the Philippines. Its solutions span business incorporation, corporate secretarial services, bookkeeping, tax advisory, payroll, immigration, and compliance support. As part of the Ascentium Group, it combines local expertise with a connected cross-border platform, giving clients a single partner to support growth across multiple jurisdictions.

For more information, visit: ascentium.com/philippines

About Ascentium

Ascentium is a leading global business services platform dedicated to helping businesses and individuals scale greater heights. Headquartered in Singapore, we drive extraordinary growth through expert people, purpose-led technology, and an unwavering commitment to service excellence.

With over 3,000 professionals across 58 cities in 27 markets globally, we deliver integrated solutions in corporate services, finance and accounting, fund administration, human resources, and fiduciary and trust services. Serving more than 65,000 client entities across diverse industries, Ascentium combines specialised expertise with innovative, technology-enabled solutions to help clients navigate complexity and unlock new opportunities for sustainable growth.

For more information, visit: ascentium.com

SOURCE Ascentium Philippines