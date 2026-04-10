India Tops Asia for Spiritually Driven Travel Plans in 2026, reports Agoda

SINGAPORE, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda reports that faith and tradition remain key drivers of travel in India. Its 2026 Travel Outlook Report shows that Indian travellers are the most likely in Asia to plan trips for spiritual purposes this year. Nearly one in five Indian travellers (19%) expect to take a spiritually motivated trip in 2026, the highest share among Asian markets surveyed. India ranks first, followed by Indonesia in second and Malaysia in third, with Japan and Thailand completing the top five underscoring the strong link between faith and travel among Indian travellers.

This trend is reflected in how travellers respond to major spiritual events and festivals. In 2025, Prayagraj recorded a 233% increase in accommodation searches on Agoda during the return of the Maha Kumbh Mela. The event, held every twelve years, is one of the world's largest religious gatherings and draws pilgrims and travellers from across India and abroad.

India's festival calendar also plays an important role in shaping travel demand. More recently during Holi, destinations known for temple rituals and celebrations saw a rise in travel interest – with Pushkar recording a 195% rise in accommodation searches, followed by Vrindavan (126%) and Mathura (109%). Such destinations continue to draw visitors seeking both spiritual significance and immersive cultural experiences.

Gaurav Malik, Country Director, Indian Subcontinent & Indian Ocean Islands at Agoda, said, "Spiritual travel has long been part of India's travel culture, and the findings from Agoda's Travel Outlook Report reflect how faith continues to influence travel decisions across the country. From major pilgrimage gatherings to festival-linked travel, many Indian travellers plan journeys that combine cultural traditions with opportunities to explore different destinations. Agoda helps make these journeys more enriching by offering great deals across a wide range of accommodations, flights, and activities."

While the report highlights how Indian travellers are planning their journeys, it also points to a growing opportunity for traditional and spiritual destinations to enhance how they connect with travellers through digital tools. Expanding access to real-time information such as opening hours, ticketing, and visitor guidelines can make trip planning smoother, particularly for international visitors. Greater digitisation through online platforms can also streamline bookings and improve discoverability.

Through its platform, Agoda offers access to more than 6 million holiday properties worldwide, over 130,000 flight routes, and more than 300,000 travel activities, which can be booked through a single platform. Travellers planning visits to spiritual destinations or other locations can explore options and make bookings through www.agoda.com and mobile app.

SOURCE Agoda