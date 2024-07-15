India's First Automated Terminal Constructed with ZPMC's Involvement, Officially Begins Operations

SHANGHAI, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- India's Adani Group's Vizhinjam automated terminal project, built with Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries 's (ZPMC) participation, welcomed its first commercial vessel, Maersk San Fernando, on July 11, 2024. The event marks the operational launch of India's first automated terminal, underscoring ZPMC's expertise in delivering comprehensive automated terminal solutions.

In the turnkey project, ZPMC not only supplied the conventional automated harbor equipment, including 8 quay cranes, 24 double cantilever rail cranes, and the Equipment Control System (ECS), but also a comprehensive portfolio of terminal related sub-systems, including the Terminal Operating System (TOS), Terminal Access System (TAS), and Refrigerated Container Management System (RMS), complemented by aftermarket spare parts contracting services to ensure seamless terminal operations.

The milestone project represents India's first large deep-water port and container transshipment hub, as well as the country's first automated terminal and the most extensive collaboration to date between ZPMC and Adani Group. The quay cranes, equipped with advanced OCR and operating systems, feature an unprecedented 53-meter lifting height. The rail cranes, with a 41-ton capacity, 36.54-meter span, and 18.5-meter lifting height, are outfitted with sophisticated automation, including intelligent lubrication, vibration monitoring, and automated fire suppression systems.

The commissioning of this equipment is set to significantly enhance operational efficiency and safety at Adani Group's Vizhinjam Port, with the first phase projected to handle an annual throughput of 1 million TEUs, infusing new vitality into the global logistics and transportation sector.

SOURCE Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co.,ltd.