Indocyber partners with Vymo to support Banks and Insurers with mobile-first sales and distribution technologies

SINGAPORE, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vymo , the world's leading sales engagement platform for financial institutions, has partnered with Indocyber Global Teknologi, an integrated information and technology system provider. Indocyber is dedicated to delivering highly effective solutions in the field of Information Systems. By leveraging Vymo's cutting-edge platform and Indocyber's expertise in delivering digital transformation solutions, banks and insurance companies can deliver a mobile-first sales experience to their frontline teams.

Indonesia has one of the highest numbers of mobile internet users in Southeast Asia: 73.7% of the total population uses mobile internet, according to Datareportal . Although banks and insurance companies are quickly adopting digital technologies, the workforce of tomorrow in the BFSI industry needs to learn desktop-based legacy systems with minimal training.

To address this challenge, Indocyber, with its strong leadership in the financial industry, has partnered with Vymo to offer its clients an intelligent and intuitive mobile front-end application for field agents and relationship managers. Vymo eliminates the challenges associated with outdated, hard-to-use legacy systems. Context-aware automation captures and updates engagement data automatically and offers real-time performance reports to line managers, giving them complete visibility into their teams' progress.

Additionally, Vymo learns how top-performing agents engage with customers and nudges best behaviours across the entire team. This helps improve productivity and eliminates the need for manual CRM record updates.

Rajesh Sabhlok, Managing Director - Asia Pacific, Vymo, says, "In today's world, customers as well as users demand personalized service with minimal waiting time. The partnership with Indocyber will help banks and insurance companies adopt cutting-edge sales and distribution technologies to deliver this kind of one-tap experience. Conventional CRMs do not equip sales teams with the necessary insights to effectively engage with customers. We are excited about our partnership and will continue to invest in bringing the latest in sales and distribution technology to the region."

Kresno Budoyo, Director of Indocyber, also stated, "As part of our commitment and collaboration with Vymo in the financial sector, we expect Vymo to provide products and solutions that not only focus on technology but also bring added value to the end users. Moreover, the key feature of the sales engagement platform, which can replicate the best practices and methods of top-performing sales, can be effectively applied to other sales teams. Furthermore, Indocyber can play a role as a local support and development partner for Vymo in Indonesia."

Vymo is used by major banks and insurance companies globally to increase sales productivity, devise effective customer engagements, and address buyer needs with bottom-up insights and collaboration. While traditional desktop-based CRM systems typically have a user adoption rate of less than 30%, Vymo reports that over 75% of its users engage with the platform on a daily basis.

