INDONESIA HOTEL PUBLIC RELATIONS ASSOCIATION CELEBRATES 29TH ANNIVERSARY & INAUGURATES 2024-2026 EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 10, the Indonesia Hotel Public Relations Association (H3) celebrates its 29th anniversary at Grand Sahid Jaya Hotel, Jakarta.

The 29th-anniversary thanksgiving event of H3 Indonesia was attended by H3 stakeholders, including:

Founders of H3 Indonesia

The National Board of the Indonesian Hotel and Restaurant Association (PHRI)

IHGMA Jakarta

Jakarta Hotel Association (JHA)

PERHUMAS

ASEAN PR Network (APRN)

GNOTA

Rumah Anyo, a foundation supporting children with cancer

Swiss German University

Indonesian Tourism Media Community

H3 Indonesia Bogor Regional Chapter

H3 Indonesia members

Simultaneously, the inauguration of the 2024-2026 H3 Indonesia Executive Committee was also took place. Based on the Decree of H3 Indonesia's Board of Trustees No.002/PEMBINA-H3/XII/2024, the new executive committee team includes:

Chairperson: Yulia Maria – Artotel Group

– Artotel Group Vice Chairperson for Public Relations & Inter-Institutional Collaboration: Chrisna Rianti – Accor Group, overseeing: Public Relations (Media Relations, Digital Communications): Fia Dwi Friyandari – InterContinental Jakarta Pondok Indah Inter-Institutional Collaboration: M. Rizki Sutrisna – GranDhika Indonesia

Vice Chairperson for Membership, Training & Development: Ari Eka Putri – Intiwhiz International, overseeing: Membership: Tri Andriani Lestari (Tari) – JS Luwansa Training & Development: Febry Sulistyo – Mangkuluhur Residences by Lorin

– International, overseeing: Secretary 1: Riana Megawati – Aston Priority Simatupang Hotel & Conference Center

Secretary 2: Kyla Sarita Wahyudewi – Ra Hospitality

Treasurer: Elsa Mariana Iyan – Swiss-Belresidences Kalibata

Yulia Maria, Chairperson of H3 Indonesia for the 2024-2026, expressed her gratitude, stating:

"I am grateful and honored by the trust placed in me to once again serve as Chairperson of the Indonesia Hotel Public Relations Association for the 2024-2026 period. This mandate is a significant responsibility that I will carry out wholeheartedly, continuing the excellent collaboration we have built over the years. I believe that our success is not driven by one individual alone but is the result of collaboration, support, and shared spirit among all H3 members. Thank you for your support and commitment, and for believing in our vision and direction. Let us continue to synergize and innovate, creating a positive impact for Indonesia's hospitality industry. Together, we can achieve the great goals we aspire to. Once again, thank you for this trust."

With the new executive committee team, H3 Indonesia will continue its role as a professional platform for public relations practitioners in Indonesia's hospitality industry, collaborating with stakeholders across the tourism sector. Currently, H3 Indonesia has four regional chapters: Yogyakarta, Surabaya, Bandung, and Bogor.

About Himpunan Humas Hotel (H3) Indonesia

Founded on November 27, 1995, by public relations practitioners in the hospitality industry—Sri Sekartadji, Martaningsih Agung Chandra, and Nuraini Zaini, with support from the National Board of PHRI and the late Nyoman Pendit—H3 was established as a professional organization in public relations for Indonesia's hotel industry. Its purpose is to unite professionals and advance the public relations field within the tourism sector.

H3 actively contributes to the development of Indonesia's tourism industry, focusing on the hospitality sector, enhancing knowledge, and professional skills in public relations. The association positions itself as a government partner, participating in national development.

Contact:

Yulia Maria

Chairperson of H3 Indonesia 2024-2026

+62 812-9982-567

SOURCE Indonesia Hotel Public Relations Association