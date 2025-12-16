Indonesia Records Notable Improvements in Leadership and Institutional Strength, According to the Chandler Good Government Index 2025

HA NOI, Viet Nam, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Indonesia's investment in public sector capability has improved several areas of government performance, according to the 2025 Chandler Good Government Index (CGGI). The findings were discussed yesterday at a regional knowledge-sharing forum in Ha Noi, hosted by the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA), the Academy of Public Administration and Governance (APAG) and the Chandler Institute of Governance (CIG), where practitioners and policymakers examined regional governance developments.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/chandler-institute-of-governance/9372451-en-chandler-good-government-index-2025

Now in its fifth year, the CGGI measures government capabilities and outcomes in 120 countries. It benchmarks seven pillars, covering Leadership and Foresight, Robust Laws and Policies, Strong Institutions, Financial Stewardship, Attractive Marketplace, Global Influence and Reputation, and Helping People Rise.

Watch the Forum Recording: https://bit.ly/4pDMwcX

Explore the CGGI Reports and Data: https://chandlergovernmentindex.com/

Download the Presentation Here

Indonesia: meaningful improvements in key governance areas

Over five years, Indonesia shows stability and targeted improvements. After 2021–2024 fluctuations, Indonesia ranks 47th globally in 2025. The Index highlights meaningful gains in areas tied to long-term vision, strategic prioritisation, and institutional strengthening.

Since 2021, Indonesia's strongest improvements are in the Leadership and Foresight and Strong Institutions pillars:

Indonesia ranks 26 th globally in the Leadership and Foresight pillar, up 9 places since 2021. Within this pillar, Strategic Prioritisation rose 25 places from 44 th in 2024 to 19 th in 2025.

globally in the Leadership and Foresight pillar, up 9 places since 2021. Within this pillar, Strategic Prioritisation rose 25 places from 44 in 2024 to 19 in 2025. Under Strong Institutions, the Coordination indicator improved 27 places between 2024 and 2025 (75th to 48th), reflecting the maturing role of the Coordinating Ministries system in streamlining communications and policy implementation across the public sector.

As Indonesia moves toward its 2045 "Golden Indonesia" vision, the CGGI findings reflect the impact of reforms in public administration: modernised planning, stronger regulatory governance, and adoption of digital tools to improve administrative processes. These ongoing initiatives have already contributed measurable improvements in state capability.

Dinesh Naidu, Director (Knowledge) at CIG, noted that Indonesia's trajectory reflects the value of sustained reforms. "Indonesia's progress shows that capability building is an investment that pays off. The most consistent gains come in areas where the government has strengthened coordination, improved institutions and systems, and enhanced long-term planning. These foundations matter because they enable better delivery over time," he said.

Asia Pacific: diverse trajectories with strong performers

Asia Pacific remains one of the most diverse governance regions in the Index. In 2025, Singapore (1), Australia (12), New Zealand (13), South Korea (17) and Japan (19) were the region's top five performers, demonstrating multi-year consistency rooted in strong institutions and long-term planning.

Among emerging economies, Mongolia stands out for its upward trajectory, rising from 88th in 2021 to 76th in 2025, with gains in Leadership and Foresight and improvements to digital service delivery under its Vision 2050 strategy.

These developments reflect a broader global trend: governments that invest in capability see tangible progress relative to their peers. This dynamic is part of what the Index refers to as "governance competition", where advances in one country raise expectations for others. "The CGGI shows that capability building matters. As countries improve faster, they raise the bar and set new benchmarks for everyone else. Standing still is no longer an option," Naidu said.

A practical tool for governments

Designed by practitioners for practitioners, the CGGI offers governments practical benchmarks and insights to support long-term capability development. Countries use the Index to understand their strengths, identify areas for improvement, and learn from peers across the region.

"The Index is intended to support governments that are committed to long-term improvement," Naidu added. "We hope today's discussions contribute to a stronger, more capable, and future-ready Asia Pacific."

The Chandler Institute of Governance (CIG) is a non-profit organisation that works with governments worldwide to build a strong and efficient public sector. We focus on the critical 'how' of governance in our partnerships with governments to strengthen institutions and systems, equip leaders, and share knowledge. We are not affiliated with any national government or political party, and we do not represent any partisan or commercial interests.

SOURCE Chandler Institute of Governance