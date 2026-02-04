Indonesia Targets Growing Indian Tourism Market through Wonderful Indonesia Showcase at OTM Mumbai and Chennai Sales Mission

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of Tourism of the Republic of Indonesia reaffirmed its commitment to promoting Indonesian tourism in the Indian market through a series of strategic initiatives.

The ministry held a Sales Mission in Chennai on Feb. 3, followed by participation in the Outbound Travel Mart (OTM), a B2B trade show held from Feb. 5–7 at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

"Discover Wonderful Indonesia at OTM Mumbai 2026.".

Ni Made Ayu Marthini, Deputy for Marketing at the Ministry of Tourism, said today that the Ministry of Tourism would showcase 30 Indonesian tourism stakeholders at OTM 2026, comprising 20 destination management companies (DMCs), five travel agents, two hotels, two restaurants, and one tourist attraction.

"This year, we're targeting a potential transaction worth IDR 48 billion and an estimated 40,000 Indian tourist arrivals," she said.

The ministry last participated in OTM in 2024, generating approximately IDR 40.7 billion in potential transactions. In 2025, it was present at SATTE and ITB India.

"We hope to achieve this year's target through stronger promotion and closer collaboration with tourism stakeholders," she added.

The Sales Mission was held in Chennai due to its strong market potential. The city boasts a large middle- to upper-class population, high literacy rates, and strong interest in international travel for leisure, spiritual tourism, wellness, and MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions).

"With over 11 million residents in the metropolitan area and growing purchasing power, Chennai represents a strategic market for Indonesian tourism," she continued.

Indian tourist arrivals in Indonesia continue to trend upward. In 2025, 734,490 Indian tourists visited the country, marking a 3.42% year-over-year increase, compared with 710,207 in the same period in 2024.

Dedi Ahmad Kurnia, Assistant Deputy for International Tourism Marketing I at the Ministry of Tourism, emphasized the growing significance of the Indian market.

"Throughout 2024, India ranked sixth among foreign tourist sources to Indonesia, with a total of 710,688 visitors. The Ministry's presence at OTM 2026 is expected to strengthen the Wonderful Indonesia brand and position the country as a preferred destination for Indian tourists," Dedi said.

These two promotional activities were supported by the Indonesian Embassy in New Delhi and the Indonesian Consulate General in Mumbai, underscoring the government's unified efforts to promote national tourism and expand partnerships with local stakeholders in India.

About Wonderful Indonesia

Wonderful Indonesia is the official tourism branding of Indonesia, designed to showcase the country's rich natural beauty, diverse culture, and warm hospitality. The ministry integrates marine, wellness, and gastronomy tourism to promote Indonesia's diverse attractions.

Since its launch, Wonderful Indonesia has become a global symbol of the nation's tourism identity, empowering collaboration with international brands, tourism stakeholders, and creative industry partners to promote Indonesia as a world-class destination. For more information, please visit https://www.indonesia.travel/gb/en/.

