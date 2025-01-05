Indonesian Audiobook Namun Tetap Ada Rasa Gains Popularity in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indonesian version of the audiobook Namun Tetap Ada Rasa was successfully launched in Indonesia, quickly garnering enthusiastic responses from local readers and listeners. This contemporary romance novel, based on the original work by "Let Me Sleep A Little Longer," is a collaborative production by Yake (Beijing) International Cultural Communication Co., Ltd. and Vocal Supreme, with Vocal Supreme(Xiamen) responsible for the meticulous audiobook production. Its touching storyline and outstanding voice performances have earned widespread praise from Indonesian audiences.

Many listeners have expressed that experiencing the story through the audiobook format allowed them to deeply connect with the emotional intricacies of the narrative. It also provided a sense of solace and relaxation amidst their busy lives. The production not only surpassed local technical standards, elevating awareness in Indonesia but also offered audiences a glimpse into the rapid development of modern Chinese society, reflecting a profound fusion of cultures and innovation.

With its exceptional production quality, rich cultural depth, and extensive cross-platform dissemination, Namun Tetap Ada Rasa has become a standout in the industry. The audiobook vividly portrays the emotional struggles and growth of the younger generation as they navigate love, marriage, and interpersonal relationships.

The successful launch of the Indonesian version of Namun Tetap Ada Rasa has not only enriched the reading options for Indonesian audiences but also strengthened cultural exchanges between China and Indonesia. Through the medium of audiobooks, Indonesian readers can gain a more direct understanding of Chinese literary works and cultural essence, fostering greater mutual understanding and friendship between the peoples of the two nations.

