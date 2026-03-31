Indonesian Palm Biomass Expands Presence in Japan, Surpassing 5 Million Tons Annually

TOKYO, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Indonesia's palm-based biomass sector continues to demonstrate strong performance in the Japanese market, with Palm Kernel Shell (PKS) exports exceeding 5 million tons annually. In parallel, other biomass products such as Empty Fruit Bunch (EFB) are being further developed and introduced in pellet form.

To strengthen and expand export opportunities, the Indonesian Palm Kernel Shell Entrepreneurs Association (APCASI) participated in the International Biomass Expo 2026, held from March 17 to 19 at Tokyo Big Sight. This participation was supported by BPDP and the Directorate General of National Export Development of the Ministry of Trade, in collaboration with ITPC Osaka and the Trade Attaché of the Indonesian Embassy in Tokyo.

As part of the official program, the event was inaugurated by the Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to Japan, H.E. Nurmala Kartini Pandjaitan Sjahrir. On the sidelines of the exhibition, APCASI also hosted a business forum titled "The Amazing Indonesia Palm Biomass," bringing together key stakeholders from Indonesia and Japan.

APCASI Chairman Dikki Akhmar stated that the showcase featured PKS and EFB pellets. "PKS has maintained a stable market in Japan over the past three years. Moving forward, we aim to accelerate EFB pellet development as a promising alternative energy source," he said.

From a broader perspective, Indonesia's palm biomass potential is estimated at 232 million metric tons annually, equivalent to up to 38,760 MW of power generation capacity, presenting significant opportunities to support the global energy transition.

Deputy Ambassador Maria Renata Hutagalung noted that palm biomass trade contributes positively to Indonesia–Japan trade relations. "The Indonesian Embassy in Tokyo will continue to support market access and promotion for Indonesian businesses," she stated.

BPDP Director Lupi Hartono reaffirmed the agency's commitment to both promotion and research aimed at enhancing the value of palm-derived products, including biomass.

PT Sucofindo President Director Sandry Pasambuna highlighted the company's cooperation with Japan Quality Assurance to strengthen the credibility of Indonesian biomass certification.

Director General of National Export Development Fajarini Puntodewi noted that palm biomass is a key export commodity with strong potential for foreign exchange earnings, supported through coordinated promotion efforts in Japan.

Looking ahead, "with rising global demand for renewable energy, Indonesian palm biomass is well-positioned to strengthen its role as a sustainable and competitive energy source in the international market," she concluded.

SOURCE Indonesian Palm Kernel Shell Entrepreneurs Association (APCASI)