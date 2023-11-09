JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Indonesia's No.1 coocaa TV creates No.1 results. On November 11, 2013, coocaa TV achieved an incredible milestone by selling 56,272 units in just one day, an accomplishment that was officially recognized by Guinness World Records as the most LED smart TVs sold within 24 hours on e-commerce platforms. A decade has now passed, and coocaa is still committed to delivering top-quality products to consumers worldwide, and continuing its remarkable journey.

Indonesia's No.1 coocaa TV challenges the Guinness World Records again and Launches the 11.11 Prize Draw iPhone 15 Pro

This year's Lazada birthday sale gave coocaa greater confidence to challenge Guinness again, coocaa further solidified its standing by dominating all channels in Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. All these achievements are made possible by consumers with their unwavering support and trust. coocaa will continue to showcase its product prowess on the global stage and take on new challenges.

On November 24, 2023, riding the wave of the 11.11 promotion, coocaa will proudly announce the highly anticipated Guinness World Records No. 1 themed event. It will invite consumers, engineers, and personnel from eight countries to Jakarta, Indonesia to set a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD for the Most People Unboxing Online Simultaneously, which means 1,200 participants unbox the coocaa Y72 TVs at the same time. This event will shine a spotlight on the Y72 TV's incredible picture quality, advanced eye protection features, and cutting-edge AI. It will also include a drop test, showcasing the durability of coocaa's products while affirming the brand's confidence and product excellence to the world. Furthermore, coocaa will launch a super prize draw in Indonesia, offering exciting prizes such as coocaa Y72 TV and iPhone 15 Pro.coocaa is very confident to successfully challenge the Guinness World Record again and share this joy with consumers.

The Y72 TV, coocaa's flagship product, features remarkable high-range voice control, lightning-fast responsiveness, precise 90° voice pickup, an outstanding 97% voice recognition rate, and a seamless tech experience. It is also equipped with eye-friendly features such as Flicker-Free and Low Blue Light, offering comprehensive eye health benefits. Furthermore, by integrating the Y72 TV with Google TV products, its entertainment capabilities are further enhanced.More please visit: https://bit.ly/472KedX or https://bit.ly/3snQiyP

The joy of success is meant to be shared. With unwavering confidence in achieving a new Guinness World Record, coocaa invites everyone to participate in this historic milestone, and enjoy the amazing 11.11 discounts and giveaways.

