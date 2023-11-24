Indonesia's NO.1 coocaa TV Sets Guinness World Records for "Most People Unboxing Online And in A Single Venue Simultaneously."

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Indonesia's NO.1 coocaa TV, has etched its name in history by achieving the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS for the "Most People Unboxing Online And In A Single Venue Simultaneously." This exceptional feat showcased the brand's growing reputation and standing, from eight Southeast Asian countries contributing to this unparalleled achievement. This remarkable accomplishment, acknowledged by Guinness adjudicators, adds a new chapter to coocaa's success story, highlighting its evolving reputation and standing in the industry. A decade after breaking records with the sale of 56,272 units in a single day, coocaa TV reinforces its growth and the global trust in the brand's capabilities with this latest triumph.

Distinguished guests, reflecting excellence in their respective fields, graced the event. Yolla Yuliana, a professional volleyball player affiliated with Jakarta Pertamina Fastron, showcased sporting excellence. coocaa's Indonesian General Manager, accompanied by engineers, brought technological expertise to the consumers. Influential figures from e-commerce giants Lazada and Shopee, added significance to this momentous occasion, serving as crucial witnesses to coocaa's success in the Guinness World Records challenge.

Before the unboxing session, coocaa kicked off with an intriguing "TV drop" test. Participants, both physically present and virtually connected, successfully completed this daring demonstration, simultaneously lifting and dropping TVs from a height of 60cm while ensuring the screens remained intact. This unique display of resilience emphasized the impeccable construction quality and robustness of coocaa TVs, solidifying its position as a leading force in the industry.

Participants from eight countries took part in the unboxing session, setting the Guinness World Records for the most individuals unboxing simultaneously. The saga continued as coocaa engineers presented a detailed showcase of the Y72's outstanding features. The distinctive attributes of the Y72, such as Hey Google, Flicker-Free, and Low Blue Light EYE CARE Technology, reaffirmed its commitment to delivering an exceptional global technological experience.

coocaa has again marked a Guinness World Records moment, a testament to their commitment to enhancing technology for a more enjoyable and enriched life. In celebration of this historic achievement, coocaa promises to introduce exclusive Guinness-themed gifts in December as a gesture of gratitude to its loyal supporters, share the joy of success with consumers. For more information, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/coocaaindonesia or https://www.instagram.com/coocaaindonesia/

SOURCE coocaa