Industrial Designers Society of Hong Kong: The Third Edition of "ReMIX" Creative Business Partnership Program Returns Inviting Local Designers to Launch Crossover Products with Nine Brands Showcasing Hong Kong's Creative Charm

HONG KONG, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "ReMIX · Yesterday's Future, Invent Tomorrow!" (ReMIX), a creative business partnership program, is organized by Industrial Designers Society of Hong Kong (IDSHK). The program aims to foster business connections between local designers and premium local brands, creating synergies that provide designers with more development opportunities and space while giving brands a fresh new look, enhancing Hong Kong's image as a center for innovation and creativity. The designer has successfully created more than forty eye-catching crossover products for eleven local high-quality brands in the past two editions of ReMIX. These products have not only gained popularity in the market but also elevated the market influence of Hong Kong brands and the professional status of Hong Kong designers.

This year, ReMIX has forged partnerships with nine local premium brands in Hong Kong, including Leung So Kee, Koon Wah Food, A-Fontane, Law Knitters, BAST Lighting, Super X, LOG-ON, Momax and INFINITE. These brands encompass a wide range of product categories, such as personal goods, food, home products, electronic devices, knitwear, and trendy items, offering industrial designers diverse creative spaces to explore. The third edition of ReMIX is currently seeking exceptional local industrial/product design teams/companies from diverse fields to participate. Regardless of their expertise in fashion design, interior design, or architecture, all are welcome to establish creative business partnerships with the aforementioned nine local premium brands, working together to create refreshing crossover products.

The organizer will extend invitations to nearly a hundred design teams/companies for interviews. The selected design teams/companies will not only have the opportunity to collaborate with local premium brands and launch crossover products, but they will also enjoy design fees, royalty fees and design credit. Furthermore, the organizer will enhance the market exposure of the products through local and international exhibitions, as well as various sales channels. Additionally, the selected design teams/companies will be invited to join overseas delegations, step onto the international stage, and have the chance to be interviewed by the media, contributing to the promotion of local designers and brands.

Mr. Ball CHEUNG, President of IDSHK said: "During the prosperous development of Hong Kong's industrial sector in the last century, a dedicated group of industrial designers propelled numerous renowned Hong Kong brands globally. However, with the recent surge in the re-industrialization trend, these brands, which have been deeply ingrained in Hong Kong for decades, must innovate to address the constantly evolving market demands. In this regard, IDSHK recognizes the significance of ReMIX in injecting vitality into Hong Kong brands and attracting more attention and recognition to local design, thereby further advancing the development of the industrial design field in Hong Kong."

Design teams/companies interested in participating in this year's ReMIX can now submit their CVs and portfolios on the Industrial Designers Society of Hong Kong website. The submission period will be open until October 25, 2023. Eligible teams will be notified to proceed to the second step of the application, which involves selecting interested partner brands (up to a maximum of four partner brands) through the online system. They will also be required to present their collaboration proposals and outline the potential business opportunities with the chosen brands. After evaluation by the advisory panel, the selected teams will be invited to have interviews with brand representatives and professional consultants to further showcase their ideas for the final selection.

To learn more details, please visit the website of ReMIX (https://remix.idshk.org/en-us), or contact the ReMIX secretariat at 3586 8831 or email [email protected] for inquiries.

Application Procedure:

Part of the Application Deadline First Submit CV and portfolio on the website of ReMIX. October 25, 2023 Second Successful applicants will receive the necessary information to log into the online system within 7 business days. Successful applicants will receive an email within 7 business days with "Login ID and password" to access the online system and proceed to the 2nd step of application. Select collaboration brand (up to a maximum of four partner brands), cooperation suggestions and future business opportunities for the brand on the online system. November 5, 2023 Selected design teams will receive individual email notifications for interview. November, 2023

Application Eligibility:

Individual, design team of 2-3 designers (at least half of the team members must be a HKID card holder) OR a Hong Kong registered company.

registered company. One of the team members must be − a member of IDSHK OR an industrial designer with qualification* and at least 3 years of working experience OR an industrial designer without relevant qualification but have more than 5 years of working experience in product design.



*Qualification means a recognized diploma/ associate degree/ university degree holder or above in product/ industrial design or related disciplines.

Assessment Criteria:

Design team/design company's background and experience

The ability, skills and experience in related fields

Insights about brand's opportunities including product development trends

Assessment Panel:

Mr. Ball CHEUNG President, Industrial Designers Society of Hong Kong (IDSHK) Dr. Charles CHAN Founder and Director, Tunbow Group Mr. Elmond CHEUNG Vice President, city'super Store Brand, City Super Ltd Mr. Lam Hung-Shing, Max General Manager - Creative & Design, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Co., Ltd Mr. Fai LEUNG Co-founder, AlphaCube Group Limited Mr. Tommy LI Creative Director, Tommy Li Design Workshop Ltd. Mr. Kelvin MUI Founding Director, Axiom Design Partnership Ltd. Ms. Jane TONG Founder and Managing Director, Giormani Mr. Kelvin YEUNG Chairman, Hong Kong Fashion Designers Association Mr. Leo YIU Vice President, Industrial Designers Society of Hong Kong (IDSHK) Mr. Kelvin POON Design Director, Tunbow Group Limited Ms. Agatha TSANG Founder of Bon Bone Design Ms. Irene TSE Director, Deson Medical Group Mr. Steve YEUNG Co-Founder & Design Director, Innosphere Ltd.

Brand Advisory Panel:

Mr. Leo YIU Vice President, Industrial Designers Society of Hong Kong Mr. Nelson CHAN CEO, Wonderful Time International Limited Mr. Karl LEUNG Managing Director, Tung Hing Glass Ms. May LEUNG Chairlady, Hong Kong Furniture and Decoration Trade Association Mr. Teddy LIU People Development Management Committee Member, The Hong Kong Management Association

About Industrial Designers Society of Hong Kong

Founded in 2002, Industrial Designers Society of Hong Kong (IDSHK) aims to promote the state-of-the-art and professional practice of Hong Kong's industrial design (ID), and to leverage its status. Over the years, IDSHK has been committed to promoting and striving for the rights of industrial designers by enhancing their competitiveness, providing them with industry-related knowledge and promoting exchanges with local, the Mainland and international professional organisations. IDSHK has successfully established collaborations and strategic alliance partnership with industrial bodies and education institutes and is continuing to support industrial design education.

IDSHK grasps the pulse of the society and technology evolvements with innovative ideas to provide members with updated relevant knowledge and connections to keep pace with the times. Gather all parties' strength and cooperate to create a brilliant future design prospect.

