"Industrial Finance Empowerment, Cohesion and Win-win" - The Fourth China-Korea-Japan Asset Management Summit Forum Draws to a Successful Close

CHANGZHOU, China, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To cope with the new economic changes in the world and create a new economic development pattern in the Asia Pacific region, the 4th China-Korea-Japan Asset Management Summit Forum was held on November 22 in Zhonglou District, Changzhou, Jiangsu Province. The forum convened under the theme "Industrial Finance Empowerment, Cohesion and Win-win". Representatives of multiple institutions, business leaders, experts and scholars from China, South Korea, and Japan were invited. In-depth exchanges and discussions were held on topics of China-Korea-Japan economic and trade cooperation and cross-border investment under the new situation, further development of industries assisted by diversified capital, and new trends in the development of asset management industries. Sheng Lei, Mayor of Changzhou Municipal People's Government, attended the event and witnessed the contract signing. Yuan Huaizhong, Chairman of Beijing ALAN Asset Management Co., Ltd. (ALAN AMC), Lee Seung Lyul, President of Hana Bank, and Takakura Toru, President of Mitsui Sumitomo Trust Holdings, delivered speeches. Zhou Chengtao, the Secretary General of Changzhou Municipal People's Government; Liu Min, Director of Changzhou Municipal Local Financial Supervision and Administration Bureau; and leaders of Zhonglou District including Shen Dong, Li Chaokun, Wang Xufeng, and Wu Wei attended the event.

This forum is co-organized by the People's Government of Zhonglou District, Changzhou Local Financial Supervision and Administration Bureau, and Beijing ALAN AMC, with the cooperation of Hana Financial Group, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, and Changzhou Zhonglou Jinlong Holding Group Co., Ltd. The forum was simultaneously live-streamed online on multiple platforms, including Beijing Private Equity Association (BPEA), Yicai.com, IFENG.com, Sina.com, hexun.com, Chinese Venture, PEdaily.cn, Chinaventure.com.cn, and Ruisi China.

The forum started with an opening speech by Li Chaokun, the mayor of the People's Government of Zhonglou District, Changzhou City. Li stated that Zhonglou District was implementing the city's "532" development strategy, focusing on the overall layout of the city's "double-city" and "double-capital" construction. It is fully implementing the "dual-core linkage" strategic deployment of the "two lakes" innovation zone and the old downtown area and promoting the construction of first-class modern urban areas in the Yangtze River Delta with high quality to contribute to the entire region. He said that Zhonglou District would always adhere to the main theme of open cooperation, focus on the overall goal of financial services for the real economy, firmly adhere to the good practice of combining industry and finance, and strive to create a "Zhonglou model" of industry-finance combination, to help the "Trillion GDP city" become more convincing and efficient.

Yuan Huaizhong, Chairman of Beijing ALAN AMC, said in his speech that in the future, they would continue to actively leverage their international advantages, follow the strategic requirements of China's high-quality economic development, actively invest in cutting-edge fields such as technological innovation, green transformation, industrial upgrading, and ESG, and play a guiding role in resource allocation with funds. "Changzhou, located in the core area of the Yangtze River Delta, has unique geographical advantages, a friendly business environment, and a complete industrial cluster. In the future, we hope to integrate more resources from South Korea and Japan and high-quality domestic financial resources into Changzhou and Zhonglou District, empowering industrial development."

Lee Seung Lyul, President of Hana Bank, talked about Hana Finance's global business. Together with ALAN AMC, they particularly regard China as the core country in the global market and work with Chinese partners such as ALAN AMC to gain success and profits in the Chinese market. He stated that the theme of this forum - "Industrial Finance Empowerment, Cohesion and Win-win" - perfectly matches the core vision of asset management industry development. He hoped that in the future, the cooperation between China, South Korea, and Japan in the financial field could be further strengthened, thus providing important support for the economic development in Asia.

Takakura Toru, President of Mitsui Sumitomo Trust Holdings, said in his speech that the "Era of 100-year life" was a social problem that all countries in Asia will face, also an area where trusts can play the added value. The scale of Japan's real estate investment market (including REIT and private equity funds) is currently over JPY55 trillion (approximately CNY 2.7 trillion), which is continuously expanding, providing abundant investment opportunities. There are also challenges in the transformation. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings hoped to promote global common prosperity by solving social issues and striving to contribute to further developing asset management markets in China and Asia.

At the opening ceremony, the People's Government of Zhonglou District signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement with ALAN AMC, pledging to make the investment more free and convenient, attract more foreign investment, help put more high-quality funds in science and technology innovation, green, and digital industries, and promote the high-quality development of the real economy.

Experts from China, South Korea, and Japan shared exciting information on the economy, society, and population in the forum. The three round-table forums held in-depth and high-quality discussions on topics of China-Korea-Japan economic and trade cooperation and cross-border investment under the new situation, the in-depth development of industries assisted by diversified capital, and new trends in the development of asset management industries, respectively. The forum actively explored investment opportunities of "Industrial Finance Empowerment, Cohesion and Win-win" to jointly create a new pattern of economic development in the Asia Pacific region. So far, the 4th China-Korea-Japan Asset Management Summit Forum has reached a successful conclusion!

The economic pattern has experienced great changes over the unprecedented transition in the last century, affecting the process of globalization. It has been a long and arduous journey for China, South Korea, and Japan to work together for a common destiny and promote joint development. We hope this forum can build a bridge for further exchanges and cooperation between China, South Korea, and Japan in the future. The three countries can enhance understanding, strengthen exchanges, and promote exchanges and cooperation in higher levels and broader fields.

