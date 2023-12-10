Industry rallies behind local startup; Andisor Secures $1M in pre seed funding to digitise wholesaling

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Andisor, a pioneering digital wholesale platform, has announced the close of a $1M pre-seed funding round, backed by industry heavyweights. This significant investment marks a new era for brick-and-mortar retailers, empowering them to compete and excel in a market increasingly dominated by online giants.

Andisor Team Photo (Left to Right): Rahul Paul (Technical lead), Athul George (Software Engineer), Tom Macdonald (Growth Executive), & Vandana Chaudhry (CEO, Founder)

Dr Kate Cornick, CEO at LaunchVic, added, "LaunchVic is proud to back Andisor's mission to revolutionise the wholesale retail sector. It's exciting to see founders like Vandana, with extensive corporate experience, building tools that redefine the industry."

The funding round saw participation from early-stage venture capital firm Antler, LaunchVic's Alice Anderson fund, Jam Pad Investments, and several prominent retail operators and leaders. This diverse group of investors reflects the broad appeal and potential of Andisor's innovative approach to retail.

Paul Greenberg, founder of DealsDirect, a pioneer online retailer, and founder of the NORA Network shares, "The vision of Andisor to forge connections and bolster sustainable growth in the fashion industry, leveraging the power of technology, strikes a chord with us at JamPad Investments. Understanding the hurdles brands face in wholesale expansion, we are thrilled to back Andisor's seasoned and varied team as they navigate and address these complex challenges."

Andisor stands out as the first platform of its kind, designed to connect enterprise-level buyers and sellers in a dynamic and efficient manner. Vandana Chaudhry, Founder and CEO of Andisor, and former executive at Deliveroo and Crocs, likens the platform to The Iconic but for B2B transactions. "Retail is a high-stakes, fast-paced industry where precision in buying is crucial. Andisor addresses this by offering a lower-risk path for brands to penetrate the market, overcoming the constraints of limited resources and risk appetite," Vandana explains.

Nishan Wijemanne, co-founder of Cohesio Group and Shiperoo, says, "I am supporting Andisor because I love their fresh take on changing the B2B retail scene. With my supply chain and tech experience, I recognise how important it is to blend intuition and analytics for smart buying. Andisor's platform excels at bringing a clever and thoughtful approach to retail procurement."

The origin of Andisor is rooted in the founder's extensive experience in global marketplaces. This experience highlighted a universal challenge: the difficulty of forging meaningful B2B relationships. Inspired by the transformative role of data at Deliveroo, Andisor was conceived to empower retailers through data-driven partnerships. "Throughout my career, I've seen businesses struggle to build impactful B2B relationships. Andisor is about creating win-win situations, driving success for both buyers and sellers," shares Vandana.

Cath Rogers, Partner at Antler in Australia, comments, "The retail sector, particularly for small and medium businesses, has faced formidable challenges recently. Andisor has astutely responded to this by creating a platform that not only enables brands to boost their revenue from small and independent customers profitably but also offers these retailers a seamless platform to access and purchase from global brands. The depth of Andisor's industry connections and the magnitude of the opportunity they present is truly exciting for us at Antler as their day zero investors."

Since its inception, Andisor has rapidly gained traction, attracting high-calibre brands and discerning retailers. These power players value Andisor for its ability to enhance decision-making speed and inventory turnover, thanks to its data-centric approach.

The market potential for Andisor is immense. As per McKinsey's 'State of Fashion 2023' report, the global B2B eCommerce market was valued at $14.9 trillion in 2020, significantly larger than the B2C market. With the retail and wholesale market projected to reach $100 trillion by 2025, Andisor is strategically positioned in a sector ripe for innovation.

The recent investment will be strategically used to advance Andisor's analytics and segmentation tools, providing brands with actionable insights to manage merchandise production and supply with agility. "As an advisor for Andisor, I've seen its global appeal," said Nicole Kleid, ex Rampersand VC and Founder of Start Small Ventures. "Andisor's expansion plans are as bold as the partnerships it fosters, setting a new standard for B2B retail excellence."

Investors are confident in Andisor's future: "Andisor's fusion of market intelligence with a streamlined wholesale process is what the industry needs. Their clear vision for the future of retail is why we support them," an investor commented.

With this financial backing, Andisor is poised to redefine the digital wholesale experience for retailers globally, facilitating growth and strategic partnerships in the dynamic world of fashion and consumer brands.

Andisor is a curated B2B platform, offering a lower-risk path for brands to accelerate growth, overcoming the constraints of limited resources and risk appetite. Learn more at andisor.com

