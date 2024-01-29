INEOS Styrolution introduces new Zylar® EX350 for electronics component packaging

New Zylar ® EX350 features balanced combination of stiffness and toughness

SINGAPORE, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- INEOS Styrolution, the global leader in styrenics, today introduces a new grade of its Zylar® family of MBS ("methyl methacrylate butadiene styrene") materials. The new Zylar® EX350, recently launched in the Asia-Pacific region, possesses a balanced combination of stiffness and toughness, making it the ideal material of choice for carrier tapes in electronics component packaging.

Zylar EX350 is an extrusion grade offering a good balance of stiffness and toughness which provides an optimal level of protection and support for electronics components. In addition, this grade also enables the creation of deeper and more rigid pocket designs compared to using a GPPS/SBC blend, making it a more versatile material that caters to a broader spectrum of market requirements.

"Having the right carrier tapes for tape-and-reel packaging is important as this will minimise part migration, flipping and sticking during transportation, as well as mis-picks during the pick-and-place process, preventing product and productivity losses during surface mount technology assembly," explains Johnson Lin, APAC Technical Manager. "Our new Zylar EX350's well-balanced combination of stiffness and toughness is able to ensure component stability, a consistent and smooth peel-off strength performance, and good transparency for the camera inspection."

Marcela Villegas, Asia Pacific Vice President, Business Management, adds, "The global electronics component packaging industry is growing rapidly. Our new Zylar EX350 offers greater design flexibility to our customers who can now utilize the same grade for different chip packaging dimensions to achieve better cost effectiveness, making it a strong contender in the electronics component packaging segment. I invite every electronics component application designer to explore our new grade for their next project."

