INEOS STYROLUTION'S POST-CONSUMER RECYCLED POLYSTYRENE SELECTED BY NAM NGAI HONG

Finished products are certified by the Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization as "circular economy" products.

BANGKOK, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nam Ngai Hong, a prominent houseware producer in Thailand, has taken a significant step towards sustainability by selecting INEOS Styrolution's post-consumer recycled polystyrene for its environmentally friendly NAMECO storage box line. This move highlights the company's dedication to creating long-lasting products with a reduced carbon footprint.

image courtesy of Nam Ngai Hong

Styrolution® PS ECO 260 MR85 is used in this application. Certified by UL Solutions' Environmental Claim Validation, this grade contains 85% mechanical recycled content sourced from WEEE (waste electrical and electronic equipment). NAMECO storage boxes are recognized by the Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization and labelled as "circular economy" products, allowing consumers to distinguish them as eco-friendly options among all choices. In addition to its eco-friendly credentials, Styrolution® PS ECO 260 MR85 also offers easy and excellent processability as a pre-colour solution, providing finished goods with appealing appearances and consistent quality.

"We are thrilled to support the sustainability efforts of Nam Ngai Hong with our ECO solution. This achievement highlights our dedication to making circular economy a reality by giving more plastic waste a long and valuable second life to reduce carbon emission," says Marcela Villegas, Vice President of Business Management APAC at INEOS Styrolution. "By collaborating with brand owners and manufacturers who share our vision for a sustainable future, INEOS Styrolution has accumulated valuable expertise and a diverse range of sustainable solutions to meet various requirements across different applications."

Mr. Pornjesd Namsirivivat, CEO at Nam Ngai Hong says: "We are proud to introduce the NAMECO brand, providing consumers an environmentally friendly choice of storage boxes with lower carbon footprints. By choosing INEOS Styrolution post-consumer recycled PS material, we demonstrate that functionality can indeed meet sustainability."

NAMECO storage boxes, made with INEOS Styrolution's post-consumer recycled polystyrene, have been available on shelves since June 2024 and are now accessible through both online shops and department stores in Thailand.

About INEOS Styrolution

INEOS Styrolution is the world's leading styrenics supplier, with a high-performing portfolio of styrene monomer, polystyrene, ABS and advanced styrenic products. With more than 90 years of innovation in materials science, INEOS Styrolution is focused on customer satisfaction with differentiated solutions that provide a competitive edge as well as investments in technology that enable closed loop recyclability for styrenics while reducing our carbon emissions. INEOS Styrolution applications can be found in many everyday products across multiple industries: including automotive, electronics, household, construction, healthcare, packaging, and toys/sports. Operating 17 production sites in nine countries, the company is a wholly owned subsidiary of INEOS Group Limited and employs approximately 3,000 people. Sales were 4.5 billion euros in 2023.

