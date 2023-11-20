INEOS STYROLUTION'S SUSTAINABLE LURAN® ECO PRODUCT SELECTED FOR JOINEASE'S NEW LESSMORE® DRINKWARE RANGE

Luran ® 358N: general purpose easy-flow grade featuring very good transparency and suitable for moulding with very thin walls

358N: general purpose easy-flow grade featuring very good transparency and suitable for moulding with very thin walls Luran ® ECO 358N: plug-in grade with 70% bio-attributed contribution and product carbon footprint savings of 93%

ECO 358N: plug-in grade with 70% bio-attributed contribution and product carbon footprint savings of 93% Luran® ECO 358N: enables Joinease in achieving its recycling and CO 2 reduction targets

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- INEOS Styrolution, the global leader in styrenics, has today announced that Joinease Hong Kong Limited (Joinease), has selected the company's sustainable Luran® ECO solution for their newly launched LESSMORE® drinkware range.

Established in 2004, Joinease is a well-known original equipment manufacturer of sustainable plastic and stainless-steel drinkware in China with certifications from GRS, RCS and ISCC Plus. Their LESSMORE® brand is also registered in Europe, China, UAE and Indonesia.

LESSMORE® drinkware using INEOS Styrolution’s Luran® ECO 358N (image courtesy of Joinease Hong Kong Limited, 2023)

Luran ECO 358N features a well-balanced property profile combining very good transparency with excellent chemical resistance; heat resistance; and very good dimensional stability. It is made using renewable feedstock, based on a mass balance process certified by ISCC PLUS. This grade has 70% renewable content, resulting in a carbon footprint reduction of 93% compared to fossil based Luran® 385N.

Mr. Kin Wa TONG, CEO, Joinease Hong Kong Limited, says, "At Joinease, we engage in a "Closed-loop recycling system", where we work with different stakeholders, including INEOS Styrolution, to improve and develop new products to achieve our recycling and CO 2 reduction targets. We are delighted that the performance and availability of Luran ECO 385N as a drop-in solution exactly meets our requirements."

"We are excited to be part of Joinease's quest to be more sustainable from the on-start", says Hyoung Joon Kim, Asia Pacific Vice President, Sales Management. "We will continue to develop sustainable ECO solutions while forging a closer partnership with Joinease.

About INEOS Styrolution

INEOS Styrolution is the world's leading styrenics supplier, with a high-performing portfolio of styrene monomer, polystyrene, ABS Standard and styrenic specialty products. With more than 90 years of innovation in materials science, INEOS Styrolution is focused on customer satisfaction with differentiated solutions that provide a competitive edge as well as investments in technology that enable closed loop recyclability for styrenics while reducing our carbon emissions. INEOS Styrolution applications can be found in many everyday products across multiple industries: including automotive, electronics, household, construction, healthcare, packaging, and toys/sports. Operating 16 production sites in nine countries, the company is a wholly owned subsidiary of INEOS Group Limited and employs approximately 3,100 people. Sales were 6.6 billion euros in 2022.

More information: www.ineos-styrolution.com

In 2023, INEOS marks 25 years since its inception

On 5 May 1998, the first deal was signed to buy former BP site at Antwerp from INSPEC under the INEOS name, with 300 staff at a cost of £80m. Since this first deal, INEOS has completed hundreds of deals in petrochemicals, oil & gas, and energy growing to a $65bn revenue group with 36 businesses in 29 countries and 26,000 staff.

Over recent years, INEOS has expanded beyond the industrial heart with investment in consumer brands, sports and charities.

What defines INEOS is its scale, people and culture; asking the big questions to tackle global challenges - with grit, rigour and humour. And with remarkable people, achieving extraordinary outcomes.

25 years is a moment in time, to look back on what has been built and to look forward to what is to come. INEOS is ambitious and continues to look for new opportunities and go for growth. Follow the INEOS journey and see where it leads.

Follow us on Twitter (@styrolution).

CONTACTS

Hui Boon Kwa

Senior Communications Manager, Asia Pacific

INEOS Styrolution APAC Pte Ltd.

111 Somerset Road

#14-16 to 21 TripleOne Somerset

Singapore 238164

Phone: +65 69338393

Email: huiboon.kwa [@] ineos.com

Internet: www.ineos-styrolution.com

Dr. Ralf Leinemann

Global PR Manager & Marketing Communications

INEOS Styrolution Group GmbH

Mainzer Landstraße 50 60325

Frankfurt Germany

Phone: +49 69 509550-1366

Email: ralf.leinemann [@] ineos.com

Website: www.ineos-styrolution.com

Edith Leung

Business Development & Sales Director

Joinease Hong Kong Limited

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.joineasehk.com

SOURCE INEOS Styrolution APAC