Infineum Announces Strategic Framework Agreement with Rianlon to Strengthen Asia-Pacific Supply Chain

SINGAPORE, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infineum, a global leader in specialty chemicals for lubricants and fuels, has signed a strategic framework agreement with Rianlon Corporation, a specialty chemicals manufacturer based in Tianjin, China. This partnership brings together Infineum's global formulation and market expertise with Rianlon's strength in component manufacturing and regional supply capability.

The agreement was signed the day after Rianlon celebrated the groundbreaking of its new component development and manufacturing facility in Johor, Malaysia, underscoring the strategic intent and momentum behind the collaboration.

This partnership represents a timely and customer‑focused response to today's increasingly complex global trade and geopolitical environment. The collaboration significantly strengthens regional supply resilience, logistics efficiency, and cost competitiveness for customers across China and the wider Asia‑Pacific region.

Chris Locke, Sustainable Transportation EVP of Infineum said, "With this pioneering move, our vision is to ensure that customers can receive the best of both companies' strengths; Infineum quality products supported by our international footprint and capabilities, leveraging Rianlon's regional cost efficiency, speed and operational excellence in the manufacture of lubricant additive components. This is designed to help our customers deliver the high-quality products the market demands while also recognizing the need and focus for cost efficiency, through integrating Rianlon's regional supply capability into Infineum's global supply network."

Henry Li, Chairman of Rianlon Corporation stated, "We believe that by implementing this agreement, we are collaborating with a world-class player, both contributing our distinct and synergistic values. Over the past years, Rianlon has achieved significant technological advancements, particularly in full-category component coverage and differentiated product development, which gives us distinct advantages in multiple related application fields. These include our ability to expedite future technology development, optimize capacity construction costs, and maintain low operating costs in production management and operations. This collaboration agreement is not only significant for Rianlon and Infineum but also, I believe, for helping to create a new industry model towards building a healthy and sustainable lubricants industry in China as a whole."

Aldo Govi, CEO of Infineum added, "Signing this strategic partnership with Rianlon is a hugely important step for Infineum, with a real focus on creating a regional self-sufficient additive supply chain as part of our global supply network strategy. Rianlon has proven to have superb technical and manufacturing capabilities within China with plans to expand across the Asia Pacific region, which is the perfect match for Infineum and will help both companies to become even more agile and successful amidst the fast-evolving market environment."

About Infineum

Infineum is a specialty chemicals company that exists to create a sustainable future through innovative chemistry. We focus on complex formulation challenges, working hand in hand with our customers, to deliver mutually successful solutions.

Our heritage is within the energy transition segment, where we have reduced the carbon impact of internal combustion engines, supported electrification, and are developing solutions for alternative fuels.

By taking a forward-looking approach to innovation across multiple sectors, we also maximise the value of Infineum's unique technology in carbon resilient sectors.

More than 2,000 global employees with unique perspectives and expertise help to contribute to customer success, as we formulate tomorrow together. For more information, visit www.infineum.com.

