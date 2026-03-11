INFINITE POWER FOR EVERY ROOFTOP: AIKO LAUNCHES GEN 3 ABC 60-CELL MODULE IN AUSTRALIA

SYDNEY, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AIKO has announced the Australian launch of the third-generation ABC 60-Cell Module, bringing the world's highest-efficiency mass-produced solar panel to homes, C&I projects, and off-grid sites across Australia. Powered by Infinite ABC technology, the new range delivers up to 545W and module efficiency above 25% in a compact 1954×1134×30mm footprint, making it the natural choice for residential, C&I, and off-grid applications alike.

Performance Advantage: What ABC Delivers Over TOPCon

AIKO Neostar third-generation ABC 60-Cell Module

Against comparable-size TOPCon panels, AIKO Infinite 60-cell delivers up to 30W more output per panel and around 15% higher lifetime energy yield per square metre. This advantage stems from three design features working in combination: AIKO's Zero-Gap cell layout, Invisi-Ribbon interconnection, and a grid-free front surface, which together maximise active cell area and minimise electrical losses.

That advantage compounds over time. With a temperature coefficient of −0.26%/°C versus −0.29%/°C for standard TOPCon, Infinite loses less output on the hot days when Australian rooftops work hardest, with hot-spot temperatures running more than 30% lower in comparative testing. Long-term degradation is rated at 1% in year one and 0.35% per year thereafter, projecting 90.6% output retention at year 30, compounding real value for owners in a market where feed-in tariffs have halved while grid electricity costs have doubled.

Designed for Bigger, Smarter Residential Systems

Australia is adopting solar at a record level with 4.3 million systems now installed and 28.3GW of rooftop solar capacity delivering a significant share of the nation's electricity. Falling solar feed-in tariffs have made self-consumption more valuable, while the new Federal battery rebate has brought storage within reach for a growing number of households and businesses, with sales more than doubling in 2025.

Meanwhile, more households are shifting away from gas towards induction cooking, heat pump hot water, efficient electric heating and EVs as part of a long-term cost and emissions strategy, pushing average new system size to 10.9kW in late 2025 - a figure that would have been described as a small commercial install just a few years ago. Homeowners now expect their PV system to fill the battery for peak-hour use and power an increasingly electrified home with growing electrical loads. The problem is that roofs have not got any bigger.

Infinite was designed for exactly this constraint. At up to 545W in the compact 60-cell format, it delivers more from whatever roof a customer has. For homes with a constrained roof, it means reaching the target system size that was previously out of reach. For homes with room to grow, it means faster battery charging, more solar energy to power an increasingly electrified home, greater savings and more independence from the grid.

Fewer panels also mean fewer roof penetrations, giving installers more flexibility to work around challenging geometry and shaded areas, and avoiding the crowded multi-row layouts that compromise both output and appearance. Combined with the ABC's all-black, award-winning design with no front grid lines, the rooftop becomes an asset, lifting street presence and adding genuine long-term value to the property.

Better Project Economics on the Same Commercial Roof

For commercial and industrial operators, the economics of rooftop solar have never been more compelling. On a typical 660m² rooftop using 196 modules, upgrading from 510W TOPCon to 545W Infinite lifts system capacity from 100kW to 107kW on the same footprint, pushing projected 30-year electricity revenue from approximately $360,000 to $400,000, an 11% uplift while system cost per watt remains essentially flat. That is not a marginal gain; it is the kind of number that changes how a project is presented to a board or a procurement committee.

For EPCs and installers, the case is equally straightforward. Fewer panels to reach any given kW target means less racking, less DC wiring, and faster commissioning on every job, a practical margin improvement that compounds across a pipeline.

For ESG-conscious customers navigating decarbonisation targets and ongoing exposure to wholesale price movements, Infinite delivers a high-efficiency solution that lifts self-consumption potential and lifetime yield without adding complexity for their preferred contractors.

Off-Grid and Bushfire: Durability Where It Counts

For remote properties, agricultural operations and sites in bushfire-prone regions, the stakes of a panel underperforming are measured in lost days, expensive callouts and generation that simply cannot be replaced. Infinite 60-cell is specified from the ground up for Australia's most demanding installation environments.

On structural resilience, Infinite 60-cell mono-glass variants use 3.2mm front glass, approximately 60% thicker than the front glass on some dual-glass TOPCon products and carry certification for 35mm hail impact under TÜV and PVEL standards, compared to the 25mm threshold common on TOPCon panels.

For sites in bushfire-prone areas, or those subject to insurer requirements across New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia and Queensland, dual-glass variants carry IEC Fire Class A certification, the highest classification available.

Inside the module, AIKO Infinite replaces conventional silver-paste soldering with proprietary copper electroplated interconnection, delivering stronger, more crack-resistant joints with tensile strength exceeding 5N. In impact testing at SNEC 2024, ABC cells under identical 2kg mechanical stress suffered only 16% current loss compared to 45% for TOPCon cells. For remote and off-grid installations, where a fault means lost generation days and costly callouts rather than a quick service visit, that resilience is as much a practical consideration as a technical one.

For Installers: Simplicity That Scales

The Australian installation market has never been more demanding: more products to navigate, more customer expectations to meet, and less room for error on every job. AIKO's Gen 3 ABC 60-Cell Module is designed to cut through that complexity, delivering value not only to homeowners and businesses but also to the installers doing the hard work of bringing these systems to life. Best-in-class efficiency for residential, the output and economics for C&I, and the durability for off-grid: one module that can win every job without compromise. On the roof, fewer panels mean lighter loads, less labour and faster commissioning. Off the roof, one product line means no more juggling datasheets and warranty processes, shorter sales cycles, and higher revenues.

"Australian installers are under real pressure right now: more competition, tighter margins, and customers who want more from their solar investment. AIKO's Gen 3 ABC 60-Cell gives them one solution for every job on the list: homes, C&I, and off-grid. Same format, same install process, same warranty conversation. That simplicity is what lets a good installation business grow into a great one." - Thomas Bywater, Head of Australia, New Zealand and New Caledonia, AIKO Energy

Availability Roadmap

Australia won't have to wait long. The AIKO Gen 3 60-cell range has received Clean Energy Council (CEC) approval, clearing the way for Australian installations. Modules will be available in Australia from late April 2026 at 535–540W for general supply, with 545W available in limited production quantities. Additional variants, including dual-glass and full-black options, will follow through the rest of the year.

Model Output Type Availability AIKO-A545-MCE60Mw 545W Mono-glass, white backsheet Late April 2026 AIKO-A540-MCE60Db 540W Dual-glass, full black Q3 2026 AIKO-A550-MCE60Mw 550W Mono-glass, white backsheet Q4 2026 AIKO-A545-MCE60Db 545W Dual-glass, full black Q4 2026

About AIKO Energy

AIKO is a global leader in high-efficiency solar cell and module technology, specialising in ABC (All Back Contact) products that deliver world-class efficiency, advanced reliability and premium aesthetics. Founded in 2009 and operating across more than 30 markets, AIKO has pioneered large-scale mass production of ABC modules and holds extensive independent intellectual property across its technology platform. AIKO modules are trusted by residential, commercial and utility-scale customers on every continent.

