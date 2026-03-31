TOKYO, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Gartner's Top Strategic Technology Trends for 2026, enterprise AI competitiveness increasingly hinges on compute orchestration capability and TCO management. AI infrastructure software provider INFINITIX announces its participation in Japan IT Week Spring 2026, joining forces with Phison Electronics at the TAIWAN Tech Pavilion to showcase the "Heterogeneous Compute Elastic Orchestration & TCO Optimization Solution." The exhibition will be held at Tokyo Big Sight, West Hall 4F, Booth W20-22, from April 8–10, 2026.

INFINITIX and Phison to Showcase Heterogeneous AI Infrastructure Solutions at Japan IT Week 2026

Unified Heterogeneous Compute: A New AI Infrastructure Management Architecture

Built on AI-Stack's Kubernetes-native architecture, this solution integrates NVIDIA and AMD GPUs alongside Phison's high-speed SSDs into a single unified management layer, enabling elastic cross-node scheduling and dynamic resource allocation. With multi-tenant access control, automated scheduling, and centralized monitoring and billing, enterprises gain full visibility over AI compute resources — significantly reducing the complexity of heterogeneous environment integration and operations.

Breaking Memory Bottlenecks: High-Efficiency Training via SSD Expansion

To address GPU memory constraints and high upgrade costs during AI model training, the solution incorporates Phison's aiDAPTIV+ technology, dynamically extending GPU memory via high-speed SSDs and integrating the storage layer directly into the AI compute architecture. This enables large-scale model training without a full transition to high-end HBM GPUs, improving compute utilization and ROI while delivering a more flexible, cost-effective infrastructure strategy.

Intelligent Scheduling for TCO Optimization

AI-Stack dynamically allocates resources based on task priority — reserving high-end GPUs for model training and real-time inference while leveraging SSD-extended capacity for R&D testing and offline workloads. This precision orchestration improves GPU utilization, reduces idle costs, and achieves optimal resource allocation across diverse AI workloads — driving comprehensive TCO optimization.

Strengthening Japan Market Presence: Edge AI and Data Center Modernization

This collaboration directly addresses Japan's accelerating Digital Transformation (DX) agenda and growing demand for Edge AI and data center modernization. As the industry shifts from centralized cloud toward distributed AI infrastructure, the integrated deployment of AI-Stack and aiDAPTIV+ empowers enterprises to build scalable AI environments within constrained data center footprints — balancing performance and cost while accelerating AI application adoption.

Exhibition Information

Event : Japan IT Week Spring 2026

Dates : Wednesday, April 8 – Friday, April 10, 2026

Venue : Tokyo Big Sight

Booth : West Hall 4F, W20-22

Pavilion : TAIWAN Tech

Registration : https://www.japan-it.jp/spring/ja-jp/register.html?code=1630432101495270-FIW

SOURCE INFINITIX Inc.