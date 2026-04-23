SEOUL, South Korea, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As AI shifts from model innovation to infrastructure scalability and compute governance, the global AI infrastructure market is growing at over 30% CAGR, driven by demand for higher utilization and cost efficiency. Capitalizing on this momentum, Taiwan-based INFINITIX has established its South Korea subsidiary to strengthen local capabilities and expand its footprint in Asia's dynamic AI market.

INFINITIX Launches Korea Subsidiary, Unveils AI Infra at AI EXPO KOREA 2026

At AI EXPO KOREA 2026 (May 6–8, COEX, Booth N11), INFINITIX will showcase its unified platform under the theme "Meet the Future of AI Infrastructure," enabling enterprises to transform compute resources into scalable, measurable business value.

Maximizing Efficiency with Heterogeneous Compute & CTAs

Despite significant AI hardware investments, enterprises still face fragmented GPU resources, low utilization, and complex environments.

INFINITIX's flagship platform, AI-Stack, addresses these challenges through heterogeneous orchestration and its proprietary CTAs (Core Type Aware Scheduler) technology. By combining GPU partitioning, aggregation, and cross-node scheduling, AI-Stack enables centralized control across NVIDIA, AMD GPUs, and NPUs, increasing utilization from ~30% to over 90%. CTAs further optimizes performance by mapping workloads to specific compute cores (e.g., CUDA and Tensor cores), enabling concurrent execution on a single GPU and delivering a "zero-idle, zero-waste" compute model.

From Infrastructure to AI Cloud Monetization

Building on its enterprise-grade AI infrastructure, INFINITIX introduces ixCSP (AI Cloud Service Platform)—transforming AI-Stack's orchestration into a fully commercializable cloud architecture that enables rapid deployment of AI-driven business models. With ixCSP, organizations can unlock new revenue streams—GaaS, MaaS, and TaaS—supported by multi-tenant management, precision billing, and standardized APIs. This shifts compute infrastructure from a capital expense into a scalable, revenue-generating asset.

In short, ixCSP not only optimizes infrastructure—it monetizes it.

Scaling in Korea Through Strategic Partnerships

To accelerate market entry and scale in South Korea, INFINITIX has formed strategic partnerships with leading local distributors, including Miruware, Tera Tec, DS&G, and NUMP. By combining its technological expertise with strong local market insight, these alliances are set to drive broader adoption of AI-Stack and ixCSP.

Looking ahead, INFINITIX will continue to expand its global AI infrastructure ecosystem, enabling enterprises to capitalize on the growing opportunities in the AI cloud economy.

Event Information｜AI EXPO KOREA 2026

Dates: May 6–8, 2026

May 6–8, 2026 Time: 10:00–17:00

10:00–17:00 Venue: COEX Convention & Exhibition Center, Hall A (Seoul)

COEX Convention & Exhibition Center, Hall A (Seoul) Booth: N11 | Taiwan Pavilion

N11 | Taiwan Pavilion Website: https://www.aiexpo.co.kr/en/

About INFINITIX｜ Beyond AI, to infinity

Since 2017, INFINITIX has been at the forefront of GPU resource orchestration and AI infrastructure management. Driven by deep technical expertise and a strong portfolio of cross-industry deployments, the company continuously raises the bar for enterprise AI computing solutions. In 2021, INFINITIX was recognized as a global NVIDIA "Solution Advisor" partner; and in early 2025, earned the "AMD GPU Ecosystem Development Partner Award" — solidifying its strategic standing within the ecosystems of two of the world's most influential chipmakers. Learn more: www.infinitix.ai

SOURCE INFINITIX