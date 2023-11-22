Infinitus celebrates the 10th anniversary of its Si Li Ji Ren Education Dream Support Programme

The project aims to enhance innovation empowerment and provide scholarship program standards

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 18, 2023, Infinitus and Si Li Ji Ren Foundation teamed up with China Philanthropy Times to host an event at Infinitus Plaza in Guangzhou, China celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Si Li Ji Ren Education Dream Support Programme.

Mr. Lam Yu delivering a speech at the event

In 2013, Si Li Ji Ren Foundation launched its first independent charitable initiative, the Si Li Ji Ren Education Dream Support Programme. Now in its 10th year, the program has achieved significant progress, evidenced by the establishment of 46 Si Li Ji Ren classes across 30 provincial administrative regions backed by an investment of over 27.84 million yuan. The program has provided subsidies to 1,730 students, of whom 1,341 have completed their studies and progressed to employment or further education. Additionally, the program has assisted the families of the students in increasing their income by an aggregate 240 million yuan.

Lam Yu, CEO of Infinitus Global, Vice Chairman of Infinitus (China), and Chairman of Si Li Ji Ren Foundation, Huang Jianlong, President of Infinitus (China) and Vice Chairman of Si Li Ji Ren Foundation, and Zhang Xiaoqing, Deputy Secretary-General of China Charity Alliance, were joined by other government officials, business executives, experts in social welfare, educators, and beneficiaries of the project. They gathered to celebrate the ten-year anniversary of the project's accomplishments. The event provided an opportunity to develop new ideas for innovative educational sponsorship programs and foster collaborations for mutual growth.

Mr. Yu, speaking on behalf of the company, said, "Infinitus is dedicated to advancing the exceptional tradition of Chinese health preservation and strives to foster a healthier and more joyful life, embodying the company's central mission. Over the last ten years, we have witnessed significant changes, yet the commitment and passion for our educational sponsorship initiative remain unchanged. A decade ago, the initiative was launched and has since experienced rapid growth. We are confident that over the coming decade, with the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders, the initiative will continue to yield positive results."

In his speech about the role of philanthropy in vocational education, Mr. Zhang noted, "The Si Li Ji Ren Education Sponsorship project is defined by its commitment to long-term targets, serving the broader community while upholding professional standards in all of our operations. This approach has enabled the project to significantly contribute to the nation's efforts in poverty eradication and rural revitalization through practical actions."

Several students who received sponsorship, along with volunteers, shared their experiences of receiving support and helping others.

During the roundtable discussion, representatives from businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and universities explored the topic of "Enhancing Innovation Empowerment and Setting Scholarship Program Standards". Zhang Qian, Director of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Media Affairs of Infinitus (China) and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Si Li Ji Ren Foundation, explained, "We have gained profound insights from our recent scholarship project and have summarized them as 'One Focus, Two Enhancements'. Our focus is on promoting health and wellness. We plan to allocate resources towards funding educational institutions, specialized academic programs, and wider areas of expertise associated with Chinese traditional medicine, nursing, and healthcare. The two enhancements consist of broadening our cooperation and enhancing the quality of training."

At the event, the Si Li Ji Ren Foundation donated one million yuan to establish two Si Li Ji Ren programs at Guangdong Zhaoqing Medical College and Guangxi Vocational and Technical College of Quality and Engineering. These programs will focus on Chinese medicine and food inspection and testing technology, with the aim of training top-tier talent for the health and wellness sector, and contributing to the Healthy China Strategy.

At the event drew to a close, attendees released green bamboo dragonflies, symbols health and hope. Looking ahead, the Si Li Ji Ren Foundation remains committed to maintaining its foundational principles and diligently working to embark on a new chapter in the upcoming decade.

