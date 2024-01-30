Infinitus: Four Consecutive Years as a 'Top Employer in China' - A Commitment to Talent Development and Collaborative Growth

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinitus (China) Company Ltd. ("Infinitus") has achieved the distinguish honor of being named by the Top Employers Institute as one of the "Top Employers of China 2024," a recognition it has maintained for four consecutive years. The accolade, part of an annual certification process, places Infinitus among other prominent companies, among which are SAIC Motor Volkswagen and McDonald's.

The prestigious certification is initiated by the Top Employers Institute, established in 1991. The organization is known for its commitment to identifying and acknowledging exemplary employers in China and worldwide.

The institute follows a rigorous assessment that encompasses a thorough review of HR practices across six domains, covering 20 topics and nearly 300 specific criteria, evaluated through a globally standardized certification process and verified by an independent third party. The comprehensive evaluation selects employers who provide the most favorable working conditions in their geographic regions. The "Top Employers of China" certification aims to recognize companies for their HR strategies and practices over the past year and provides authoritative proof that these companies have created a better workplace environment for their employees.

Exploring Infinitus' Recognition by the Top Employers Institute: A Year in Review

Embracing uncertainty with a robust corporate culture and aiming for long-term growth

To navigate an uncertain future, it is essential to nurture a growth mindset and maintain a flexible organizational structure. Infinitus, remains committed to its unique and enduring corporate culture, which strives to achieve strategic goals through resolute beliefs, decisive actions, and consistent execution.

Promoting holistic employee well-being through a comprehensive wellness strategy

Infinitus is dedicated to providing a comfortable work environment that encourages a balanced lifestyle through abstinent diet, regular rest schedule, appropriate exercise and peaceful mind . The company strives to support its employees in four crucial areas: physical health, mental well-being, social engagement, and financial security.

In the face of a changing market and intensified competition, Infinitus has held the title of one of the "Top Employers of China" for four consecutive years. This honor reflects the company's enduring commitment to nurturing its workforce and fostering career path, a commitment recognized by the authoritative institute.

As the new year unfolds, Infinitus remains committed to fostering a sense of pride and belonging among its employees, while expanding its collaboration with entrepreneurial partners to co-create a healthier, happier future.

SOURCE Infinitus (China) Company Ltd.