Infinix Joins Forces with "CHUANG ASIA" to Reach Young Audiences Throughout Asia

SHANGHAI, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinix , a trendy tech brand crafted for young consumers, has announced its partnership with "CHUANG ASIA," a popular idol survival show by WeTV, which is set to premiere in Thailand on 3 February 2024. This collaboration, timed with the launch of Infinix's latest HOT 40 SERIES, marks the brand's strategic foray into the entertainment industry, targeting tech-savvy young audiences throughout Asia.

Chief Marketing Officer of Infinix, Lake Hu stated, "Our partnership with 'CHUANG ASIA' is a strategic move to align our brand with platforms that resonate with our core audience. This collaboration not only strengthens our brand presence but also empowers young consumers to realize their dreams, providing them with inspiration and opportunities to explore their potentials. The show, being the perfect stage, allows us to showcase the Infinix HOT 40 SERIES, which is designed for young and dynamic users who desire performance and style."

From 9,000 Aspirants to 70 Finalists: Unveiling the Rising Stars

Building on its established popularity, 'CHUANG ASIA' is making a significant impact with its inaugural edition in Thailand. This one-of-a-kind top idol reality show in Asia showcases exceptional talents from across the region, attracting millions of viewers each week. This season marks a remarkable evolution in the series by WeTV, expanding to a pan-Asian audience. From over 9,000 aspirants, 70 finalists from countries including Thailand, Malaysia, India, Indonesia, and the USA have been meticulously chosen. These talented individuals are set to compete for a spot in a new international girl group, showcasing an array of skills and cultural backgrounds.

This season of 'CHUANG ASIA' distinguishes itself with a dedicated pan-Asian focus, showcasing a wide array of participants from different parts of the region, thereby emphasizing the vital role of intercultural interaction in the Asian entertainment sector. With its distinctive audience voting and mentorship system, the show promises an exceptional experience. Guided by Lead Mentor Jackson Wang, the co-producer of CHUANG ASIA, and a team of renowned mentors such as Mike Angelo, Jeff Satur, TEN, and Nene Pornnappan, the show is poised to deliver a unique mix of talent, flair, and captivating performances.

Where Cutting-Edge Technology Meets Entertainment

In line with its dynamic partnership with 'CHUANG ASIA,' Infinix introduces the new HOT 40 SERIES, featuring the Helio G99 Ultra-Speed Processor for swift and efficient performance, tailored to the modern user's demands. This series boasts an impressive setup with up to 16GB extended RAM and a generous 256GB ROM, ensuring fluid multitasking and ample storage for a wide array of apps, media, and games.

Furthermore, the 120Hz super touch display enhances user engagement with its responsive and smooth interactions, ideal for both gaming enthusiasts and multimedia consumers. The Infinix HOT 40 series, with these sophisticated features, truly embodies the convergence of cutting-edge technology and entertainment, reflecting the energetic and innovative essence of 'CHUANG ASIA.'

