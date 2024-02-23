SINGAPORE, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinix, the trendy tech brand crafted for young consumers, proudly announces its induction into Shopee's $100 Million Milestone Brand Partners Club in 2024. This esteemed award recognizes Infinix's outstanding achievement in surpassing a total sales revenue of over $100 million on the Shopee platform, in conjunction with Shopee Brands Summit 2024.

Infinix Joins Shopee's $100 Million Milestone Brand Partners Infinix Joins Shopee's $100 Million Milestone Brand Partners Infinix ranked as the best-selling brand in the mobile phones category during Shopee's 2023 11.11 event.

Commenting on this remarkable achievement, Lake Hu, the Chief Marketing Officer of Infinix, said, "We are incredibly proud to be inducted into Shopee's $100 Million Milestone Brand Partners Club. This honor is a result of our close collaboration with Shopee and reflects our commitment to Infinix's unwavering dedication to young consumers. Our brand is driven by a deep understanding of their needs and aspirations. We believe in providing cutting-edge technologies that resonate with their lifestyles, all while maintaining accessible prices."

The Shopee $100 Million Milestone Club, established in 2021, aims to reward companies that have demonstrated exceptional sales performance in regions such as Southeast Asia. Infinix, as the only technology brand inducted into Shopee's $100 Million Milestone Club this year, solidifies its position as a leading force in the tech industry, alongside esteemed brands in previous inductions like Samsung and Xiaomi, showcasing its unwavering commitment to innovation, accessibility, and exceptional achievements.

Infinix's remarkable success can be attributed to various factors, including its unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality products with a superior price-to-performance ratio, user engagement, innovation, strategic collaborations, and a multifaceted marketing approach.

Last year, Infinix made waves with the launch of the GT 10 Pro, a smartphone designed specifically for mobile gaming enthusiasts. The device, featuring a cyberpunk and mecha aesthetic, boasts the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8050 chipset, octa-core processors, and features deep collaborations with popular games like FreeFire and MLBB, elevating its users to new heights in the professional e-sports scene.

In addition, Infinix has made a significant impact on the vlogging industry with the launch of the Zero 30 Series. This groundbreaking smartphone, released in collaboration with the Venice International Film Festival 2023, has redefined content creation with its industry-first 50MP selfie camera lens and 4K 60FPS recording capability.

Infinix's notable accomplishments on the Shopee platform include ranking as the best-selling smartphone brand in the mobile phones category during Shopee's 2023 11.11 Big Sale campaign in both Indonesia and the Philippines.

Looking ahead, Infinix pledges to further deepen its collaboration with Shopee, poised to deliver a range of high-quality products and seamless services to an ever-expanding user base.

About Infinix

Inﬁnix Mobility is a rapidly emerging technology brand that designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of smart devices worldwide under the Inﬁnix brand, which was founded in 2013. Targeting today's youth with ﬁrst in class technology, Inﬁnix creates trendy, powerful and attainably priced smart devices that bring the latest technology on the market to users around the world at a time when they need it at a price that they want.

For more information, please visit: www.infinixmobility.com

SOURCE Infinix Mobility