Influential Brands® celebrates Asia's finest in business excellence at the Fullerton Hotel

Knowledge sharing by (left) Indranil Roy and (right) Spencer Low

This shift was on full display at the recent CEO Summit & Award Ceremony organised by think-tank Influential Brands. It brought together more than 450 senior executives across the region, including Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, the Philippines and China.

Held in Singapore on April 6, the event aimed to recognise and honour pioneers in various industries who have made a profound impact on their customers, consumers, employees and the environment.

Chairman of the National Research Foundation and Former Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, guest of honour at the event, said:" The awards presented tonight reflect a well-rounded and forward-looking view of corporate success, aligned with the timely theme of future business leadership and sustainability. They emphasize that true excellence goes beyond profit, encouraging leaders to focus on long-term value creation that benefits not just shareholders, but also employees, communities, and the environment."

Top Sustainability Award: Recognising Outstanding ESG Stewards in Asia

This year five industries were represented by business leaders at the Top Sustainability Companies awards. Singtel (Communication Technology), SBS Transit (Public Transport), UOL Group (Property Developer), FairPrice Group (Retailer & Food Services) and City Developments Limited (Real Estate) were lauded for their transparent and impactful sustainability reporting.

The Awardees have demonstrated impressive leadership in sustainability, setting an inspiring standard through the transparent and impactful reporting of their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) efforts.

Ms Esther An, chief sustainability officer at CDL, said: "Winning the Influential Brands Top Sustainability award once again is not only an honour; it is an affirmation of CDL's unwavering commitment to integrating sustainability into our business and operations for three decades. While global momentum for ESG may be shifting, we remain steadfast in embedding sustainable practices within our core strategy, accelerating product innovation, nature-based solutions, and climate resilience across our portfolio. In this era of climate emergency, sustainability is about delivering a positive impact for people, planet, and prosperity."

Mr Liam Wee Sin, UOL Group Chief Executive on winning the Top Employer and Top Sustainability awards, said: "To be able to win in the marketplace, we must win in our workplace, and ultimately create long term business value. The Top Employer Award affirms our continuous effort to create a positive environment where employees are supported, engaged and empowered to grow. A motivated team drives the bottom line. The Top Sustainability Award is a strong validation of our sustainability journey, embedded in the way we design, build and operate our property and hospitality business, strengthening disclosures and advancing climate resilience and social impact.

Both the awards reinforce our belief that doing right by people and the planet aligns with UOL's vision of Creating Value, Shaping a Sustainable Future."

Top Employer Award: Setting the Benchmark for Progressive and People-Centric Workplaces

Backed by a robust anonymous employee survey with the participation of more than 25,000 employees, twenty-one companies were crowned Asia's Top Employers. The assessment is conducted in partnership with aAdvantage Consulting.

These organisations have not only exceeded industry standards but have also demonstrated a profound commitment to fostering meaningful employee engagement, establishing a strong alignment between employee and company culture, and implementing pertinent human resources (HR) practices in the digital age.

The awardees in Singapore are: Accenture (Professional Services), Agency for Integrated Care (Healthcare), CIMB Singapore (Financial Services), EtonHouse International Education Group (Education), Koufu (Food & Beverage), Mandai Wildlife Group (Tourism), MoneyHero Group (Personal Finance, Aggregation & Comparison Group), NTUC LearningHub (Continuing Education & Training Institute), PlayFACTO School (Premium Student Care), Resorts World Sentosa (Tourism), UOL Group Limited (Property Developer), Strides Engineering (Engineering Services), Tiong Woon Corporation Holding (Heavy Lifting & Haulage), WorkJoy (Human Resources & Consulting Services), SBS Transit Limited (Public Transport).

The awardees in Asia are: Certis (Security), Hoya Electronics (Manufacturing), SATS Limited (Cargo, Ground Handling and Food Solutions Provider), ShopBack (Rewards), Singtel Group (Communications Technology), SP Group (Energy and Utilities).

Ms Aileen Tan, Singtel Group Chief People & Sustainability Officer, said: "This recognition as the Top Employer and Top Sustainability Company in the Communication Technology industry is possible thanks to the passion and dedication of our people. Guided by our Group Purpose, "Empower Every Generation," we have built a distinctive BIG (Belonging, Impact and Growth) culture where everyone feels they truly belong, can make a real impact through their work, and grow to their fullest potential. Sustainability is part of our culture. By embedding responsible practices across all our businesses, we are building a better future for our planet and the communities we serve."

Similarly, Ms Yew Lay Leng, Chief Human Resources Officer at SP Group, said "We are honoured to be recognised among Asia's Top Employers. This accolade affirms our commitment to fostering a workplace where our employees can thrive, advance, and meet their life goals with purpose and confidence. Just as we empower our customers and markets with services and solutions for success, we remain steadfast in empowering our employees with critical skills, continuous training, and agility for growth and transformation.

SP has placed significant focus on building a highly engaged, future‑ready, and resilient workforce. From clear career pathways and structured development plans, to digital tools, and work-life friendly arrangements, we continue to invest in our people, enabling them to excel and deliver lasting value to all our stakeholders."

Top Brand Award: Standing Out in the Hearts of Consumers

Backed by a robust market survey across Asia with the participation of 10,000 consumers, 44 companies were named the Top Influential Brands. From consumers and grocery shoppers to frequent travellers, the survey provides a comprehensive view of consumers' preference in key markets in Asia.

The awardees by region and country are:

Asia: Anytime Fitness, Colgate, Nirvana Asia Group.

Anytime Fitness, Colgate, Nirvana Asia Group. Singapore: Avance, AOz, CarTimes, Chew's, CaterCo Concepts, Daikin, Drim, Eu Yan Sang TCM Clinic, FairPrice, Farmpride, Hegen, How's Catering, IG, Jewel by Changi Airport, Kopitiam, Lau Pa Sat, Magiclean, Maybank, MoneyOwl, My First Skool, Modu, NETS, NTUC LearningHub, Ogawa, Popular, PlayFACTO School, 21 st Century Healthcare, 3 Embers Culinary Craft, Wells Singapore, Yew Kee Duck Rice, YEO's.

Avance, AOz, CarTimes, Chew's, CaterCo Concepts, Daikin, Drim, Eu Yan Sang TCM Clinic, FairPrice, Farmpride, Hegen, How's Catering, IG, Jewel by Changi Airport, Kopitiam, Lau Pa Sat, Magiclean, Maybank, MoneyOwl, My First Skool, Modu, NETS, NTUC LearningHub, Ogawa, Popular, PlayFACTO School, 21 Century Healthcare, 3 Embers Culinary Craft, Wells Singapore, Yew Kee Duck Rice, YEO's. Malaysia: AirAsia, Guardian, Kanika, Big Onion Catering.

AirAsia, Guardian, Kanika, Big Onion Catering. Philippines : San Marino, Mang Inasal.

: San Marino, Mang Inasal. China: Beijing Tong Ren Tang.

Beijing Tong Ren Tang. Vietnam: CafePHO, Biti's, Prime.

Receiving multiple awards across categories, FairPrice Group was recognised for its efforts in both physical and digital retail.

"We are honoured to receive Influential Brands' Top Brand 2025 Awards for Supermarket, Supermarket Private Label, and Online Grocery Retailer. Our purpose is to make every day a little better for our customers, and this recognition is a testament to our Fairmily's commitment to keep daily essentials within reach for those we serve," said Mr Vipul Chawla, its group chief executive officer (CEO).

"In the years to come, we will continue striving to make things easy on the wallet, experience, and planet for all in Singapore."

On receiving the Influential Brands – Top Digital Payment award, Mr Lawrence Chan, Group CEO for NETS says, " A heartfelt thank you to our customers for your continued support and trust. This award reflects our commitment to helping businesses grow and motivates us to continue connecting communities and empowering lives through what we do.".

Meanwhile, POPULAR Singapore, a household bookstore in Singapore, was celebrated for its brand journey of more than a century.

"We are honoured to receive the title of 'Top Influential Brand' in the Retailer category in Singapore. It is a strong testament to our unfaltering endeavours in fostering a reading and learning culture, championing the power of stories — particularly local literary works — and embodying the responsibilities and shared values of a provider of educational materials," said Ms Emily Yiu, the firm's CEO.

"As we embark on a new century, we continue to uphold our commitment to curating the most compelling reads for every generation and to providing best-in-class learning & educational resources. We would like to thank our loyal customers and shoppers for their support through the years, which has shaped our journey of excellence and dedication. Their trust in us has helped us attain this title and become a top influential brand."

In addition, a fast-raising mood wellness brand – hue – was recognised as Outstanding Brand for its branding efforts in engaging customers and providing innovative solutions.

Honouring Leaders Who Integrate Purpose into Performance

The main highlight of the event in Singapore was the recognition of the Top CEOs who were assessed based on their capacity to expand their business, financial performance, innovation and personal integrity.

Three distinguished leaders— Mr Jeffrey Sim, Group CEO of SBS Transit, Mr Harpreet Bindra, CEO of HSBC Life Singapore, and Mr Terry Tan, CEO of Country Foods - demonstrate impactful leadership across their industries by driving innovation, operational excellence, and sustainable growth.

Jeffrey Sim has strengthened public transport reliability and customer experience while advancing sustainability and inclusive employment, contributing to international recognition for his organisation.

Harpreet Bindra has led transformative growth in the insurance sector through strategic mergers and strong leadership, earning global accolades and fostering a supportive corporate culture.

Meanwhile, Terry Tan champions digital transformation and sustainability in the food industry, leveraging AI, strengthening supply chain resilience, and promoting social responsibility—collectively highlighting a shared commitment to innovation, people-centric leadership, and long-term value creation.

Keynotes from Deloitte and Google sharing on Leadership and Ai & Sustainability

At the event, Mr Indranil Roy, Executive Director & Co-leader of the Human Capital Advisory practice at Deloitte shared on his work advising organisations and insights from CEO interviews and global research and Mr Spencer Low, Head of Regional Sustainability for APAC, Google placed emphasis on how technology can be the catalyst for sustainable growth.

In a nutshell, from business leadership, consumer engagement, human capital to environmental stewardship, the event served as a snapshot of what the future of business in Asia could look like – purpose-driven, people-centric and anchored in trust.

Wrapping up, Mr Jorge Rodriguez, managing director of Influential Brands, said: "It is our honour to recognise Business Excellence in Asia. We are looking forward to a greater engagement with ASEAN business leaders in 2026".

SOURCE Influential Brands®