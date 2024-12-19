Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Australia: Keynotes on Technology Trends and IT Excellence Announced for March Event in Brisbane

Info-Tech Research Group's upcoming flagship IT conference, LIVE 2025 in Australia, is set to debut in the APAC region on March 18–19 in Brisbane. The event will showcase keynote sessions by Alan Neal and Hans Eckman, who will share forward-looking strategies and expert perspectives on navigating IT excellence and emerging technology trends.

SYDNEY, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Info-Tech Research Group has announced the second round of featured speakers for its flagship LIVE 2025 in Australia conference, taking place at the Hilton Brisbane, Australia, on March 18–19, 2025. Alan Neal, Division President, Vendor Services, and Hans Eckman, Research Fellow, both of Info-Tech Research Group, join the list of keynote speakers bringing actionable insights to the region's IT leaders.

The reveal of another round of speakers follows the recent announcement of speakers Aaron Shum and Gord Harrison and builds on the excitement surrounding Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Australia, which marks the event's first debut in the APAC region. The conference aims to equip CIOs, IT professionals, and business leaders with the tools and knowledge needed to stay ahead in today's dynamic technological landscape.

'Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Australia is shaping up to be the go-to event for IT leaders across the APAC region,' says George Khreish, Managing Partner at Info-Tech Research Group, APAC. 'Alan Neal and Hans Eckman bring unique perspectives and proven expertise into systematic IT improvement and emerging technology trends, ensuring attendees will leave with actionable strategies to address the challenges and opportunities shaping the future of IT.'

The featured experts and sessions announced for LIVE 2025 in Australia include:

Alan Neal – Division President, Vendor Services, Info-Tech Research Group

Alan Neal leads Info-Tech's vendor evaluation and advisory division, SoftwareReviews, overseeing partnerships and growth strategy. Since joining Info-Tech in 2013, Neal has scaled the firm's workshop program and enhanced delivery excellence.



Keynote Title: The CIO Playbook: 8 Secrets and 12 Steps to Systematically Achieve IT Excellence



Session Description: This keynote will unveil Info-Tech's systematic improvement program, offering practical steps to optimise IT performance and align capabilities with organisational goals. Alan Neal will share eight key insights and a 12-step framework for transforming IT operations, driving efficiency, and achieving sustainable excellence.

Hans Eckman – Research Fellow, Info-Tech Research Group

Hans Eckman specialises in connecting business strategy to operational excellence. At Info-Tech, he supports members in Agile and DevOps implementation, leadership development, and SDLC optimisation. A frequent keynote speaker, Eckman shares practical insights on transformation and simplification at events across North America .



Keynote Title: 2025 Tech Trends: What's Coming and What to Do About It



Session Description: This keynote session will explore the emerging technology trends and external factors shaping the IT landscape in 2025. Drawing on insights from Info-Tech's Tech Trends 2025 report and the Future of IT 2025 survey, Hans Eckman will deliver actionable insights for IT leaders to navigate upcoming challenges, seize opportunities, and drive innovation.

What to Expect at LIVE 2025 in Australia

LIVE 2025 in Australia will deliver an unmatched opportunity for regional IT leaders to network, collaborate, and engage with industry experts. Key topics will include:

Leveraging emerging tech trends and generative AI advancements.

Building resilient and adaptive IT teams.

Accelerating digital transformation and operational excellence.

Attendees of Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Australia can expect interactive panels and engaging keynotes tailored to the unique challenges and opportunities facing IT professionals in the APAC region.

For more information about the conference, please visit Info-Tech's LIVE 2025 in Australia events page. Further details on the event theme, keynote speakers, and registration will be announced in the coming months. Follow Info-Tech Research Group on LinkedIn and X for updates.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organisations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit McLean & Company for HR research and advisory services and SoftwareReviews for software-buying insights.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected] .

