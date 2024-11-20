Info-Tech LIVE 2025 is Coming to Australia: Leading IT Conference Expands Globally With Event in Brisbane

'Our clients have been asking for a local event where IT executives can network with peers and access actionable insights to drive innovation within their organisations,' says Byron Rudenno, Vice President, Sales, at Info-Tech Research Group APAC. 'Expanding Info-Tech's flagship LIVE event into Australia will have a positive impact on the region by offering unparalleled opportunities for technology leaders to engage with industry experts, explore the latest trends, and collaborate on solutions that will shape the future of IT. We are proud to extend our reach and support the growth and success of Info-Tech's members in Australia and beyond.'

The Brisbane event is designed to deliver actionable insights and tailored strategies to help IT professionals across the APAC region navigate the most critical technology trends. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage directly with Info-Tech's expert analysts and participate in workshops, keynotes, and hands-on sessions covering the most pressing challenges facing IT today.

'We are incredibly excited to bring Info-Tech LIVE to Brisbane in March 2025, a significant milestone in our commitment to the Asia Pacific region. This event is not just about knowledge-sharing; it's about addressing the unique challenges that IT leaders in Australia and the surrounding regions face today while providing solutions that align with local market needs,' says George Khreish, Managing Partner at Info-Tech Research Group, APAC. 'By hosting our flagship event in Australia, we aim to bring CIOs and IT professionals the tools and insights they need to drive innovation and navigate the exponentially evolving technology landscape.'

Attendees of Info-Tech LIVE in Brisbane can expect an agenda packed with industry keynotes, interactive sessions, and networking opportunities designed to facilitate connections between IT leaders and Info-Tech's renowned experts. Topics will range from cybersecurity and cloud strategies to digital transformation and data management, all tailored to the needs of the APAC region.

Info-Tech LIVE Australia offers participants a unique opportunity to connect with IT decision-makers and explore the latest trends in technology and business innovation. Journalists, podcasters, and influencers will have access to exclusive content, research, and interviews with industry leaders.

For more information about the event, please visit Info-Tech's events page.

Further details on the event theme, keynote speakers, and registration will be announced in the coming months.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organisations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit McLean & Company for HR research and advisory services and SoftwareReviews for software-buying insights.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program.

