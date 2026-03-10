Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Brisbane to Address IT Budget Pressure Across APAC with Value-Driven IT Sessions

Rising vendor complexity, tighter investment scrutiny, and growing expectations for measurable outcomes are reshaping how technology leaders across APAC approach IT spending. At Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Brisbane, March 17 and 18 at the W Brisbane, Info-Tech Research Group will spotlight Value-Driven IT as a core programming focus, equipping CIOs with practical strategies to optimise contracts, strengthen governance, and align IT investments directly to business priorities.

SYDNEY, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology leaders across Australia and the broader Asia-Pacific region are operating in an environment where optimisation now carries as much weight as innovation. Boards and executive teams are demanding clearer visibility into cost, risk exposure, and strategic alignment. Without embedded value-based governance, organisations risk portfolio sprawl, duplicated spend, and investments that drift from measurable outcomes.

Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Brisbane, March 17 and 18 at the W Brisbane, will spotlight Value-Driven IT as a core programming focus, equipping CIOs with practical strategies to optimise contracts, strengthen governance, and align IT investments directly to business priorities. Info-Tech Research Group Logo

At Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Brisbane, March 17 – 18 at the W Brisbane, sessions focused on value-driven IT will provide attendees with structured approaches to embedding value validation into governance and decision-making. By aligning IT services and investments to clearly defined business objectives, organisations can improve resource allocation, manage risk more effectively, and ensure technology decisions remain anchored to measurable outcomes.

"Value-driven IT is about clarity and discipline in how decisions are made," says George Khreish, Managing Partner at Info-Tech Research Group, APAC. "Leaders are facing tighter budgets and greater scrutiny, and governance is becoming central to how investments are justified. At LIVE 2026 in Brisbane, we'll examine how CIOs can strengthen governance across vendor contracts, strategic planning, and security investments."

Featured Value-Driven Sessions at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Brisbane

As part of this agenda focus, Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Brisbane will feature expert-led sessions designed to help leaders move from reactive cost management to structured value optimisation:

Master High-Value Contracts, Optimise Costs, and Reduce Risks

Many organisations lack the negotiation frameworks and benchmarking insight required to manage vendor agreements effectively. This session demonstrates how structured contract review, price benchmarking, and negotiation tactics can reduce commercial risk and optimise vendor spend.





Many organisations lack the negotiation frameworks and benchmarking insight required to manage vendor agreements effectively. This session demonstrates how structured contract review, price benchmarking, and negotiation tactics can reduce commercial risk and optimise vendor spend. Build a Business-Aligned IT Strategy

Aligning IT initiatives to enterprise priorities remains challenging for many organisations across APAC. Attendees will be guided through building a goals cascade that connects business objectives to IT initiatives, improving prioritisation clarity and strengthening portfolio transparency.





Aligning IT initiatives to enterprise priorities remains challenging for many organisations across APAC. Attendees will be guided through building a goals cascade that connects business objectives to IT initiatives, improving prioritisation clarity and strengthening portfolio transparency. Maximise Your Investment in Microsoft Security Tools

This keynote will outline new insights to help security leaders assess their current security tooling, identify underutilised capabilities, eliminate duplication costs, and determine where consolidation or alternative solutions strengthen overall defence posture.

Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Brisbane will bring together CIOs, senior directors, and IT leaders from across Australia, New Zealand, and the broader APAC region for a two-day, research-driven event focused on translating strategy into execution. With a tactical agenda designed by practitioners, the flagship conference provides attendees with direct access to Info-Tech's latest research, resources, analyst expertise, and peer insight to help them address real-world challenges and lead IT with clarity and financial discipline.

For more information about the event, please visit the Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Brisbane page.

Media Passes for Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Brisbane

Media professionals, including journalists, podcasters, and influencers, are invited to attend Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Brisbane to gain exclusive access to research, content, and interviews with industry leaders and analysts for their audiences.

Media professionals can apply for complimentary in-person passes by contacting [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading and fastest-growing research and advisory firms, serving over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing professionals around the globe. As a trusted product and service leader, the company delivers unbiased, highly relevant research and industry-leading advisory support to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide everything they need, from actionable tools to expert guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organisations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's HR research and advisory services, visit McLean & Company, and for data-driven software buying insights and vendor evaluations, visit the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software, and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2929998/Info_Tech_Research_Group_Info_Tech_LIVE_2026_in_Brisbane_to_Addr.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2929997/Info_Tech_Research_Group_Info_Tech_LIVE_2026_in_Brisbane_to_Addr.jpg

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group