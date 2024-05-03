Infobip and Nokia partner to enable developers to build wider array of telco network powered applications faster

Partnering enables Infobip and Nokia to accelerate adoption and scale customer engagement use cases globally, building on network APIs and omnichannel communications

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infobip, the global cloud communications platform, and Nokia today announced a partnering agreement that will enable the global developer community to leverage both companies' Application Programmable Interface (API) platforms in order to build a wider array of telco network powered applications faster for consumer, enterprise, and industrial customers.

Infobip's market-leading cloud Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) provides developers with APIs for integrating real-time omnichannel communications features such as SMS, voice, video, chat apps, and network APIs into their applications. Nokia's Network as Code platform with developer portal offers developers APIs for tapping into 5G network capabilities like quality of service (QoS) on demand, device location precision and network slicing, as well as 4G capabilities.

Developers will be able to utilize all of those capabilities more easily, giving them complete coverage of Network and CPaaS APIs in the development of new use cases and the capacity to enhance application performance.

Nokia's Network as Code platform with developer portal brings together networks from around the world, along with systems integrators and software developers, into a unified ecosystem; using technical standards produced through industry initiatives such as the GSMA Open Gateway initiative and the Linux Foundation CAMARA. Nokia and Infobip contribute to both initiatives.

Infobip's customer engagement use cases include CAMARA-compliant Number Verify and SIM Swap APIs, which are already live. The firm is also working to bring further use cases to market including Device Location and Quality on Demand APIs, having now signed 12 API collaboration agreements. The CPaaS platform was recently named a finalist in the inaugural Global Mobile Awards GSMA Open Gateway Challenge for its anti-fraud intelligence collaboration.

The joint work between Infobip and Nokia will offer a simplified developer experience without the burden of navigating the complex underlying network technologies, allowing developers to integrate capabilities into their applications faster, relative to working separately with the two companies' platforms.

Nokia has signed collaboration agreements with 11 network operators and ecosystem partners to use the Network as Code platform with developer portal since its launch in September 2023.

Matija Ražem, VP of Business Development, at Infobip said: "This agreement with Nokia further demonstrates how Infobip is helping telcos deliver new services and gain new revenue. We will continue to build and offer additional CAMARA-compliant APIs worldwide, working closely with our telco partners to expose customer experience friendly APIs to developers It is testament to our global market-leading CPaaS position, strong developer relations and history of strategic telco collaborations. These are essential to increase the potential for a successful collaboration and faster time to revenue."

Shkumbin Hamiti, Head of Network Monetization Platform, Cloud and Network Services at Nokia, said: "This partnering agreement reflects our ongoing commitment to work closely with the developer community. It is about expanding choice and scale and giving developers a one-stop shop for extracting value from Infobip's and Nokia's platforms. We look forward to working with Infobip and maximizing our respective technologies."

