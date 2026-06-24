Infobip ranked in top 25 of Fortune's Europe's Most Innovative Companies 2026

A strong result highlighting Infobip's momentum in European tech innovation

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global AI-first cloud communications platform Infobip has been ranked in the top 25 of Fortune's Europe's Most Innovative Companies 2026, marking a strong rise on this year's list. The announcement was made at VivaTech in Paris. Last year, Infobip entered Fortune's inaugural ranking at number 68. This year, it climbs to 16!

Infobip ranked as one of Fortune's Most Innovative Companies 2026

The Fortune Europe's Most Innovative Companies list, in partnership with the global research firm Statista, evaluates companies based on innovation culture, product development, and process improvements. Infobip's rise reflects the accelerating momentum behind its AI-first strategy, including the launch of Infobip AgentOS, its AI-native fully managed solution that orchestrates autonomous AI-driven customer journeys at scale.

Infobip's innovation credentials are further reinforced by its role in Important Project of Common European Interest (IPCEI) for Next Generation Cloud Infrastructure and Services (CIS), one of the EU's largest coordinated research initiatives, bringing together 12 member states and more than 100 companies. The IPCEI-CIS project supports the research and development of Europe's first interoperable data processing ecosystem for cloud and edge services, with a combined public-private investment aimed at building the next-generation cloud communications platform and strengthening Europe's digital competitiveness. Within the IPCEI-CIS initiative, Infobip is developing a next-generation cloud communications platform that combines AI-powered services, secure data exchange, and interoperable communication capabilities to support Europe's digital sovereignty and competitiveness.

Silvio Kutić, CEO at Infobip: "As we mark our 20th year, we are very proud to be on Fortune's list of Most Innovative Companies in Europe. We have spent years building the infrastructure that enterprises trust, with innovative technology that works for our customers. This recognition tells us we are on the right track."

"Europe's most exciting companies are solving problems that matter," said Grethe Schepers, Lists Director, Europe at Fortune. "These companies are turning fresh ideas into real growth across industry and services, from manufacturing and energy to healthcare, technology, and consumer markets."

The Fortune Europe's Most Innovative Companies 2026 list can be found at: https://fortune.com/ranking/europes-most-innovative-companies/2026/

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey, with AI as the driving force of innovation. Through a single, natively built platform, Infobip delivers omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions that help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications while driving growth and increasing customer loyalty. Infobip is focused on enabling and accelerating AI adoption as it continues its transformation into an AI-first company. Infobip's technology has the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices in 6 continents connected to 10k+ connections of which 800+ are direct operator connections. The company was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutić and CTO Izabel Jelenić.

Recent recognitions include:

Infobip named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) for the fourth consecutive year. Positioned furthest for Completeness of Vision for the second time (May 2026)

Infobip named the number one Established Leader in the Juniper Research RCS for Business 2026 Leaderboard (Feb 2026)

Infobip recognized as a growth and innovation leader in Frost Radar™: Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) by Frost & Sullivan (Oct 2025)

Infobip ranked as the number one Established Leader in the Juniper Research Mobile Messaging Fraud Prevention Market report (Sept 2025)

Infobip named among Top 75 in Fortune's Europe's Most Innovative Companies 2025, placing it in the top 25% of all listed organizations (June 2025)

Infobip ranked as a Leader in the Omdia CPaaS Universe Report for the third time (April 2025)

Infobip ranked an Established Leader in the Juniper Research Conversational AI Leaderboard (Feb 2025)

Infobip named a CPaaS Leader for the third time in the IDC MarketScape (Feb 2025)

Infobip named one of the top CPaaS providers in Metrigy's CPaaS MetriRank Report (Dec 2024)

Infobip recognized as the number one provider in the AIT Fraud Prevention market by Juniper Research (Oct 2024)

SOURCE Infobip