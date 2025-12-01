Infobip unveils 2026 trends poised to transform customer engagement and digital ecosystems

AI automation, Rich Messaging and platform integration set to reshape industries

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global cloud communications platform Infobip today announces its predictions for 2026, spotlighting transformative trends set to redefine how businesses engage customers and operate across sectors. Central to these shifts are the mainstream adoption of AI-powered agents, the expansion of super apps as integrated ecosystems, and the rise of privacy-first AI models enabling scalable, compliant automation.

"2026 will be a breakthrough year as generative AI and omnichannel communication converge to redefine customer engagement and digital ecosystems," said Silvio Kutić, CEO at Infobip. "Retail and eCommerce sectors are already leading the way with hyper-personalized experiences, while healthcare and finance are rapidly adopting AI-driven solutions to enhance patient care and security. Crucially, the future of customer service lies in a human-in-the-loop approach—where AI-powered automation works hand-in-hand with human expertise to deliver both efficiency and empathy. "

AI Agents will handle the majority of customer interactions

By 2026, AI-powered agents are expected to manage up to 95% of customer engagements, providing instant, personalized support 24/7. These agents are evolving beyond basic FAQ bots into human-like, agentic models capable of complex, autonomous communication. Customer service is rapidly transforming, with both voice bots and chat-based agents supported by human-in-the-loop technology. Companies are already deploying AI chatbots to handle routine banking inquiries and eCommerce order tracking, while advanced voice bots are unlocking new opportunities to automate and enhance customer conversations. This empowers human agents to focus on complex cases and ensures customers receive fast yet empathetic service.

Super apps and Rich Messaging channels drive seamless customer journeys

Platforms such as WhatsApp and Rich Communication Services (RCS) are evolving into super apps that integrate marketing, communication, and payment functionalities within a single interface. Businesses are leveraging RCS for secure, interactive chats that enable customers to complete entire journeys in-channel. Retailers use RCS to send interactive product carousels allowing customers to browse, purchase, and schedule delivery—all within the chat interface. Similarly, healthcare providers are enabling appointment booking and bill payment via WhatsApp, simplifying patient interactions.

Data management is the biggest challenge for AI solutions

While much of today's AI innovation relies on large, generic AI models, we're also seeing interest in smaller, domain-specific language models that run on standard or on-premises hardware that offer data privacy and compliance while delivering accurate, context-aware responses. The biggest challenge facing advanced AI is data: how to efficiently collect, unify, prepare and activate first-party and internal data for customer experience. Infobip is determined to help businesses overcome fragmented data silos and unlock the full potential of advanced automation and unified customer journeys. The emphasis is placed on integrating internal data sources to fuel better targeting and lead assignment, while ensuring compliance and privacy. Industry leaders are prioritizing security and regulatory compliance over rapid product launches to protect users and build trust.

"As we look ahead to 2026, our focus remains on empowering businesses to unlock new opportunities and lead in an evolving digital landscape," said Kutić. "As we navigate this digital transformation journey, we are excited to continue co-creating innovative solutions together with our partners and customers."

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip's omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty. It offers natively built technology with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices and 'things' in 6 continents connected to over 9,700+ connections of which 800+ are direct operator connections. Infobip was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutić and Izabel Jelenić.

