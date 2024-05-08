InfoComm Asia 2024 - Asia's International Pro AV Exhibition - Returns to Thailand

Greater Scale, Expanded Product Showcases, and Educational Seminars

BANGKOK, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 4th edition of InfoComm Asia—Asia's International Pro AV Exhibition –returns to Bangkok with an estimated 180 exhibiting companies featuring 280 brands from over 15 countries, spread across 16,905 sqm in three halls signifying a 40% overall growth compared to the 2023 edition. Country representation includes Australia, China, India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, the United States, and more including 74 first-time exhibitors, highlighting the show's appeal to emerging players and start-ups alongside major global industry names. InfoComm Asia 2024 will take place 17-19th July 2024 at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC). Registration is now open for all professionals and businesses looking to enhance their Pro AV experience and understanding.

[InfoComm Asia 2024, 17 to 19 July, Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC), Bangkok, Thailand] [InfoComm Asia, Guided Show Floor Tour featuring product demonstration on digital signage] [InfoComm Asia, visitors attending in-booth workshops on the show floor]

Solution-seekers ranging from corporate to governmental organizations, educational institutions to entertainment venues and service providers will experience first-hand the cutting-edge Pro AV technologies and solutions by familiar big names like Barco, Christie, Crestron, Jabra, Fujifilm, Leyard, Lumens Digital, Sennheiser, Shure and explore fresh technological capabilities by brands and organizations such as Asukanet (holographic display), Neat (smart meeting solutions), Philips (Advanced Colour ePaper display), Institute for Information Industry (digital signage) and more.

Visitors can discover a plethora of solutions including the latest in digital signage, to intelligent video conference systems, to artificial intelligence (AI) in LED virtual production, to naked eye 3D displays, smart classroom solutions, interactive immersive projection mapping and more.

More than just an exhibition, the 2024 InfoComm Asia Summit (held concurrently with the exposition) will feature 42 free-to-attend seminars. A glimpse of the exciting lineup of sessions includes a kick-off overview "Navigating The Future: Strategic Insights into the Pro-AV Asian Market in the Next 3-5 Years" led by AVIXA CEO Dave Labuskes, "The Future of Hybrid Events in Asia" exploring Pro AV application for live events, as well as industry-focused sessions dedicated to retail, hospitality, and education sectors like "Future Restaurants 2030", "The Future of Hybrid Learning Environments", which explores real-world strategies using AI, VR, and digital platforms for immersive experiences.

"Hosting leading Pro AV events globally in collaboration with AVIXA uniquely provides InfoComm Asia the connections and insights of emerging technologies and opportunities across the world," said June Ko, InfoComm Asia Executive Director. "We are excited to bring all this knowledge and technology to Asia and Southeast Asia to further uplift the industries.

Finally, InfoComm Asia 2024 expands with exciting new offerings that includes a dedicated summit track covering the fast-growing Esports market in the "The Integration of Advanced Pro AV in Esports Arena", plus specially curated Tech Tours ranging from introductory overviews for first-time visitors to specialized tours who those seeking industry-specific solutions for those in the Invited Guests program. Visitors can also participate in business match-making as well as other specially designed experiential events.

For full information including exhibitors, products, seminars, registration and last remaining sponsorship opportunities, visit infocomm-asia.com.

